Kansas State Roasted For Insanely Long Drive Against Alabama That Ends With 0 Points

Kansas State dominated the first half of Saturday’s Sugar Bowl against Alabama, capping it with a beautiful 18-play drive that chewed up nearly the entire second quarter.

The drive was majestic, took over 10 minutes off the clock, kept Alabama’s offense and Bryce Young on the sidelines, and gave the Wildcats a ton of momentum going into the second half with a nice lead.

Just kidding!

Kansas State somehow managed to come away with a grand total of zero points, misfired on 4th and goal from the ‘Bama 2, and then Young took over, drove the Crimson Tide the length of the field in just seven plays, and gave Alabama the lead going into the locker room.

What a turn of events!

Kansas State refused to give the ball to Alabama in the Sugar Bowl.

Twitter destroys Kansas State for final drive against Alabama

In case you missed it, Kansas State jumped out to a 10-0 lead on Nick Saban and Alabama thanks to an ELECTRIC run from RB Deuce Vaughn and everything was ham and eggs for the ‘Cats.

Young, of course, then remembered there was an actual football game today and responded with a pair of scores to put Alabama up with just over 11 minutes left in the second quarter.

So how did Kansas State respond? With an incredible 18-play drive that lasted over 10 minutes, spanned 73 yards and featured two fourth down conversions. Good stuff from the Wildcats, right?

Unfortunately, the third fourth down attempt didn’t go well, with QB Will Howard’s pass falling incomplete at the goal line.

Kansas State just had an 18 play drive that resulted in ZERO points

Predictably, Young then drove Alabama 98 yards in a crisp 51 seconds to give Alabama a 21-10 lead at the half.

And, of course, Twitter was NOT having it.

Prob shoulda just have taken the FG there Kansas State.

10:30 drive for Kansas State.

18 plays.

0 points.



10:30 drive for Kansas State.

18 plays.

0 points.

Kansas State went on an EIGHTEEN play, TEN MINUTE drive and came away with 0 points!

Kansas State's last drive: 18 plays, 73 yards and it lasted 10 minutes, 32 seconds.



Kansas State's last drive: 18 plays, 73 yards and it lasted 10 minutes, 32 seconds.

Would have been one of the most epic bowl drives in program history had it ended with a touchdown.

Kansas State drive: 18 plays, 73 yards, 10:32 TOP, 0 points.



Kansas State drive: 18 plays, 73 yards, 10:32 TOP, 0 points.

Alabama drive 7 plays, 98 yards, 0:51 TOP, 7 points.