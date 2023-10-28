Kansas Upsets #6 Oklahoma In Thriller, Led By Backup Quarterback. Goal Posts Carried Out Of Stadium.

Videos by OutKick

The Kansas Jayhawks have shocked the college football world, knocking off No.6 Oklahoma in a playoff shakeup.

Having not beaten the Sooners since 1997, Kansas has not only shaken up the Big 12, the Jayhawks have also thrown a wrench into the first CFP rankings. This was the first top-ten win for Kansas since 2008, and the first at home since 1984.

Not only did Kansas win the game, they did it with a backup quarterback, as Jalon Daniels did not play. So, it was Jason Bean who got the job done for the Jayhawks, in remarkable fashion.

LAWRENCE, KANSAS – OCTOBER 28: Quarterback Jason Bean #9 of the Kansas Jayhawks throws a pass during the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on October 28, 2023 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

I think it’s safe to say Lance Leipold has the biggest win in Kansas football’s recent history. As fans stormed the field, soaked from the rain that pelted them all game, Kansas players were overwhelmed with excitement.

As Dillon Gabriel threw up his final pass of the game, reality started to sink in as the Sooners perfect season came to an end. While some folks had counted out the Jayhawks in the final three minutes, myself included, QB Jason Bean led Kansas on the game-winning drive.

The Sooners had their chance to score the game-winning touchdown, but Dillon Gabriel’s pass sailed out of the end-zone as time expired. A program changing win for the Jayhawks has now caused a bit of chaos in the Big 12, as Oklahoma prepares for an SEC exit.

The first College Football Playoff rankings will be released this week, and Kansas decided to keep Oklahoma out of the top-ten. There wasn’t much Sooners coach Brent Venables could do for his team in the fourth quarter. Obviously the game could’ve been put away if the Sooners would’ve converted a fourth down attempt late in the 4th quarter.

But, the Jayhawks were given another shot to cause chaos, scoring with just under a minute to play. Now, the Oklahoma perfect season is over, and Kansas get the monkey off their back in Oklahoma’s final season in the conference.

JAYHAWKS WIN

JAYHAWKS WIN

JAYHAWKS WIN @KU_Football TAKES DOWN OKLAHOMA 😱 pic.twitter.com/excnMqFJib — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 28, 2023

I’d imagine Commissioner Brett Yormark was somewhere smiling, as the Sooners walked towards the visiting locker room with a loss on their record. At one point during the game, the Kansas student section started an ‘SEC, SEC’ chant, just as the Sooners headed to the visiting locker room during a weather delay.

This now presents multiple different scenarios in the Big 12 conference pertaining towards its championship game. If Texas can continue winning, and Oklahoma only allows this game to effect them, we could still get the rematch.

But, Kansas let it be known on Saturday afternoon that its a team that shouldn’t be taken lightly. Now, when the first CFP rankings are released, the Big 12 will have some ground to makeup over the next few weeks.

On Saturday, Kansas made its point to the college football world that they’ll be just fine when Oklahoma leaves the conference. Matter of fact, the Jayhawks will have bragging rights for a very long time, as the two teams will not play any longer.

Not a bad way to end your final game against a hated conference rival.