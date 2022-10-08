Kansas Loses Starting QB, Cinderella Undefeated Season Ends

The Kansas Jayhawks have been one of the great stories in college football, but they’ve now taken their first loss of the season, 38-31 to TCU.

It wasn’t just a loss either. Kansas took a real gut punch that may have also cost them their starting quarterback.

It was a back-and-forth battle that quickly became one of the best of the year, with drama and jaw-dropping moments from start to finish.

On the drama front, there was the early injury to Jayhawks starter Jalon Daniels.

That meant it was up to backup quarterback Jason Bean — who started most of last season — to get the job done.

With just under two minutes left in the third quarter, Bean hit Quentin Skinner to tie the game at 24.

Then it was TCU’s turn. Quarterback Max Duggan threw a ball into double-coverage, but Taye Barber hauled it in to give the Horned Frogs the lead.

The Jawhawks tied it again, but Duffan hit Quentin Johnston in the back of the endzone for what proved to be the winning touchdown.

The Jayhawks still had a chance. They got the ball back for one last shot at keeping their undefeated season on track, but it was derailed by a questionable non-call on what looked like a horse collar.

No horse collar hear is wild pic.twitter.com/E9ig78o0kg — John (@iam_johnw) October 8, 2022

Oof… kind of tough to defend that one…

That may have tarnished the outcome a little (more than that if you’re a Kansas fan). Still, most people were on the same page about the game being what the youth of today call, “a banger.”

All fun football now runs though Kansas



Change my mind — goode_viibes (@micethatroar) October 8, 2022

Kansas and TCU has been the best college football game this season. Incredible catches. Incredible action. — Ari Temkin (@arisports) October 8, 2022

The sellout Kansas crowd applauds the Jayhawks off the field after the loss to TCU.



It’s been a long time since this program has been competitive, and the fans can appreciate a competitive loss. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) October 8, 2022

AP better not think of dropping Kansas or TCU out of the top 25 these teams kick ass — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) October 8, 2022

The Horned Frogs held on and move to 5-0 on the season while the Jayhawks now sit at 4-1.

