Kansas football is going to a bowl game for the first time since 2008. To reach that mark, the Jayhawks did something that they had not done since 2010— beat a ranked team.

On Saturday afternoon in Lawrence, No. 18 Oklahoma State took the field with its backup quarterback and failed to get anything going. Kansas took a 24-7 lead into halftime and added 13 points in the second half to win its sixth game of the season, 37-16.

Immediately after the clock hit zero, the students stormed onto the field in celebration. Their team is bowl eligible for the first time in more than a decade!

Not long after pouring onto the turf, the rowdy, formerly win-deprived fans made their way to the goalpost, hopped up on top of the big yellow upright and tore it down.

AND THE GOALPOST COMES DOWN pic.twitter.com/Ny2K0pCfej — Matthew Petillo 🌾 (@mpetilloks) November 5, 2022

While beating a team that was ranked outside of the top-15 may not seem like a big deal, it goes deeper than just a win. The Jayhawks have been a laughingstock in the Big 12 for the last 13 years.

That is not the case this season.

Kansas’ record by year since winning the Orange Bowl at 12-1 in 2007 has been a slow, steady decline…

2008 — 8-5

2009 — 5-7

2010 — 3-9

2011 — 2-10

2012 — 1-11

2013 — 3-9

2014 — 3-9

2015 — 0-12 (OOF)

2016 — 2-10

2017 — 1-11

2018 — 3-9

2019 — 3-9

2020 — 0-9

2021 — 2-10

… until now!

2022 — 6-3 and counting.

Over the course of that brutal losing streak, the Jayhawks went through five head coaches before landing on Lance Leipold last year. In year two, Leipold has them playing in the postseason. It has been a truly remarkable turnaround worthy of the goalpost-removal.

A victory parade ensued as Kansas students carried the goalpost out of David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

The students had a final destination in mind — the lake on campus.

The Goalpost is headed to Potter Lake in Lawrence, Kansas. Jayhawks: Bowl Eligible. #Kufball pic.twitter.com/w6oXsKNdRW — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) November 5, 2022

The goal posts on their way to Potter Lake after Kansas beats Oklahoma State 37-16 and becomes bowl eligible for the first time since 2008. #CFB #KUFball pic.twitter.com/Sd43ZzYM3l — Anna Ambrose (@annaambrose76) November 5, 2022

After a fairly short trek, the students reached Potter Lake and dumped the upright into the water below.

anddd it’s in Potter Lake 😂 pic.twitter.com/zFoDp8qQoP — Caroline Soro (@caroline_soro) November 5, 2022

A few students even joined the goalpost for a celebratory bath.

Potter Lake was FED! If you aren’t a jayhawk, you won’t understand. #RockChalk pic.twitter.com/BYmidgU0p0 — SEAtheKraken (@SEAtheKraken) November 5, 2022

The man who led Kansas to its first bowl game since 2008 loved what he saw.

Leipold on the students tossing the goal post into Potter Lake: “I think that’s awesome.” — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) November 5, 2022

The Wheel is going to be ROWDY in Lawrence tonight. Party on, Jayhawks!