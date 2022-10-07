Speculation is swirling that something big is happening with Kansas football and Lance Leipold.

The #19 Jayhawks are 5-0, and Leipold’s team will take the field Saturday against #17 TCU. If Kansas improves to 6-0, the hype will truly be off the charts.

Will Kansas coach Lance Leipold leave the program? He has interest around the college football world. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

However, before the game, AD Travis Goff teased major news coming about the football program Friday.

“We’re going to have a big announcement tomorrow that’s going to make another statement about our commitment to football and building this thing for the long haul,” Goff said on College Sports on SiriusXM.

While Goff didn’t go into further detail, Mike Vernon reportedly shortly after his comments that the program is attempting to negotiate an extension with Leipold.

The move comes as Nebraska and Wisconsin are both believed to be targeting the head coach of the Jayhawks.

Kansas likely wants to move quickly on Lance Leipold.

Locking down Leipold to a massive extension right now is the smartest thing Kansas could do. He’s quickly become the hottest coaching candidate in college football, and with Nebraska and Wisconsin already on the hunt, the Jayhawks don’t have time to waste.

Will Kansas football coach Lance Leipold take a different job? The Jayhawks are reportedly working on an extension. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Having said that, it might not be smart for Leipold to ink an extension before the season is over. While Kansas can probably afford to pay him more than his current contract – which averages a salary of $2.75 million over six years – the program in Lawrence simply can’t compete with traditional powers.

Nebraska and Wisconsin can throw money at Leipold that Kansas absolutely can’t match. If Leipold wants a huge payday, waiting might be in his best interest.

Lance Leipold draws coaching interest. (Photo by Kyle Rivas/Getty Images)

If he does agree to an extension, it should be interesting to see the numbers Kansas puts together. Of course, maybe the announcement is unrelated, but either way, Kansas appears to be in the uncharted territory of having a coach people want. It’s an exciting time for the program and fans.