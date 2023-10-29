Kansas Jayhawks Fan Gives Textbook Example Of Poor Sportsmanship After Oklahoma Upset

1 Comment

Videos by OutKick

Oklahoma football lost to Kansas in a thriller Saturday, and one Jayhawk fan was quite eager to rub it in.

As Sooners wide receiver LV Bunkley-Shelton left the field, one Kansas supporter rushed to his side and held his fingers in the shape of an “L” (although not on his forehead). 

The fan held the gesture for a solid six seconds before an assistant coach came to intervene. That was apparently enough to startle the fan away, for all of 2 seconds. Shortly after the coach and Bunkley-Shelton walked away, the Jayhawks fan got right back to his antics.

I personally don’t have a vested interest in either Oklahoma or Kansas football. And I don’t mind the fan being excited about his team’s first win against the Sooners since 1997. But I am for good sportsmanship from the fans even after an emotional win – and this ain’t it.

No matter the circumstances surrounding your team getting a victory, you do not taunt opposing fans or team players, especially in the immediate aftermath. That’s when emotions from both sides are at their highest, and the last time you should look to rub in a loss.

Thankfully, Bunkley-Shelton showed an incredible amount of restraint. He could have easily leveled the fan, but didn’t even verbally respond.

Kansas fans: keep supporting your team with all you’ve got. But for goodness sake, this shouldn’t be how you handle victory. Aim higher.

college footballKansas JayhawksNCAAOklahoma Sooners

Written by John Simmons

John Simmons graduated from Liberty University hoping to become a sports journalist. He’s lived his dream while working for the Media Research Center and can’t wait to do more in this field with Outkick.

He could bore you to death with his knowledge of professional ultimate frisbee, and his one life goal is to find Middle Earth and start a homestead in the Shire. He’s still working on how to make that happen.

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply