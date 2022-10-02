Crazy Stat About Kansas Football’s Remarkable Success In 2022 Makes Scott Frost’s Time At Nebraska Look Even Worse

Kansas football and Nebraska football are on opposite trajectories at the moment. The former is surging while the latter continues to flounder after Scott Frost’s demoralizing tenure in Lincoln.

Earlier this year, the Cornhuskers chose to fire Frost not even midway through his fifth year with the program. His 16-31 record simply did not cut it, especially considering that a large chunk of his losses came by 10 points or less. He just couldn’t get it done and the program decided to pay him $7.5 million more to buyout his contract than if it had waited until after October 1.

In the wake of Frost’s firing, interim head coach Mickey Joseph is 1-1 since taking over. Nebraska lost to Oklahoma but bounced back with a win over Indiana.

Saturday’s win over the Hoosiers marked the Cornhusker’s fifth in the last two years.

Meanwhile, a Jayhawks program that went 2-10 in 2021, is rolling. Second-year head coach Lance Leipold has something cooking in Lawrence led by quarterback Jalon Daniels, who has burst onto the scene as a star.

LAWRENCE, KS – SEPTEMBER 02: Kansas Jayhawks linebacker Eriq Gilyard (13) celebrates an interception in the fourth quarter of a college football game between the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles and Kansas Jayhawks on September 2, 2022 at Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, KS. Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

5-0 Kansas Is Currently First In The Big 12

Kansas is undefeated with wins over Tennessee Tech, West Virginia, Houston, Duke and Iowa State. It is the program’s first 5-0 start since 2009— more than a decade ago.

It is also just the second time that the Jayhawks have reached five wins in a single season since 2008. The other time was in 2009, when the team started undefeated and then lost seven games in a row.

That means that Kansas — basement dweller and running joke in recent history — has won more games in the last five weeks than Nebraska — a “blue blood” program — has won in the last… 93 (!!) weeks. Yikes.

The Jayhawks have a long road ahead. They will play TCU, Oklahoma, Baylor, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, Texas and Kansas State to close out the season. However, it is not unrealistic to imagine that their five wins could match or exceed the final record of the Cornhuskers this season.