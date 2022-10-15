Kansas Football Bizarrely Running ‘Prevent’ Defense At The Goal Line Results In Epic Fail

Kansas football tried a unique defensive strategy against Oklahoma on Saturday. It did not work.

The Jayhawks are one of the best stories of the season after beginning the year at 5-1. They traveled to Norman for a highly-anticipated Big-12 matchup against the Sooners.

For the former it was a chance to prove that they are legit. For the latter, it was a chance to bounce back after failing to score last weekend against a team that was never supposed to be here and played without its starting quarterback. And for Lance Leipold, the Kansas head coach, it was a chance to prove he deserves all of the buzz he has been getting in recent weeks.

The Jayhawks decision-making at the goal line did not help his case. Although defensive coordinator Brian Borland is in charge of his group, Leipold never should have let him do what he did at the end of the first half.

Kansas ran ‘PREVENT’ defense at the goal line and it was an epic fail.

Oklahoma lined up on 1st-and-10 from the opposing 16-yard-line with 14 seconds left in the half and one timeout. The Sooners set-up in the shotgun.

On the other side of the ball, Kansas lined up with just three down lineman. That would have been fine, if it had stopped there. But it didn’t.

Not only did the Jayhawks send just three lineman after the quarterback, its linebackers set up eight yards behind the ball and the defensive backs set up at the goal line.

Kansas bizarrely ran ‘PREVENT’ defense… in the red zone…

Oklahoma ran a screen, had a few blockers out in front, and scored.

What was the thought process here? Leipold and Borland were trying to stop the Sooners offense from going to the end zone. But by doing so, they left nearly 15 yards of open field.

And even if the play was stopped short of the goal line (it wasn’t), Oklahoma had a timeout. It could have gained 12/13 yards, called a timeout, and had time for a quick shot to the end zone and a field goal.

Truly outlandish defensive play call from Kansas.