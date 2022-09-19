Oddsmakers expect Kansas to beat Duke by a comfortable margin Saturday.

The Jayhawks are -8.5 favorites at DraftKings against the Blue Devils, and it’s the first time since 2009 Kansas is favored against a Power Five team, according to Brett McMurphy.

Kansas favored by -8.5 against Duke. (Photo by Kyle Rivas/Getty Images)

Lance Leipold and his team are off to an incredibly hot 3-0 start, and finished this past weekend with a huge win over Houston on the road.

Now, Kansas is expected to beat Duke at home by at least a touchdown.

Kansas appears to have turned things around.

The Jayhawks are off to their best start since 2009, and with one more win, Kansas will also have their most wins in 13 years.

For the first time since I was in high school, it feels like there’s a competitive football team in Lawrence.

Kansas starts the season 3-0. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

If Leipold and the Jayhawks manage to start the season 4-0 with a win over Duke in week four, the hype is really going to start getting turned up.

It’s hard to believe it’s been 13 years since the team has been in this position, but the program has been unbelievably bad.

Kansas is undefeated through week three. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Now, for the first time since Obama’s first term, the Jayhawks are favored against a P5 team. Fans should be absolutely buzzing.