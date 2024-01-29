Kansas City Chiefs’ Donovan Smith Mercilessly Trolls Ravens’ Roquan Smith: ‘WATCH HIM CRY’

Videos by OutKick

Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith pestered the Kansas City Chiefs all game Sunday afternoon, but the Chiefs got the win and last laugh over the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens, 17-10.

Wanting some payback against Roquan, Chiefs offensive lineman Donovan Smith uncontrollably laughed at the losing Ravens, notably Roquan Smith after the linebacker played the bad guy in the AFC Championship Game.

Donovan’s live-stream reaction is priceless — laughing at Roquan Smith as he ‘sulked’ in defeat.

“He’s sad!” Donovan repeated, and each jab at Roquan funnier than the last. “Talking all that sh*t,” Donovan added.

The ‘football gods’ seemingly were all in on the Chiefs.

Kansas City capitalized on Lamar Jackson’s errant throws — a refreshing sight after back-to-back weeks of dropped interceptions in the playoffs — and Patrick Mahomes kept the offense humming at crucial points of the game. Enough to eke out a one-score win.

Mahomes and Travis Kelce connected 11 times for 116 yards and a touchdown. Kelce even received a (rumored) “I love you” from his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, with the only question remaining being, was it her first time saying it?

After a hard-fought AFC Championship win, Donovan Smith steeped in the glory of preparing for the Super Bowl. Donovan Smith looks forward to returning to the championship stage, just three years removed from winning Super Bowl LV with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Smith became unreliable for the Bucs’ offensive line but seemingly landed on his feet by joining the dynastic Chiefs.

Donovan Smith had absolutely no regard for Roquan Smith’s “mental health,” giving him an old-fashioned grilling. And when you win, you get to talk all the smack.