Kansas City Chiefs’ Charles Omenihu Gifting Fans Peacock Subscriptions In Order To Watch Game

Just a day after ripping the NFL for making fans have to purchase a Peacock streaming service account, Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu is trying his best to at least make sure some fans get to see the team play the Miami Dolphins.
On Monday, Omenihu sent out a tweet saying that it was “insane” that the Chiefs AFC Wild Card game would be shown only on Peacock’s paid streaming service for paid subscribers only.
The comments were WILD with fans agreeing with Omenihu as everyone pretty much summed up this new streaming age of “needing a multitude of services” as, well, insane. Great word choice there, Charles!
Last night however, Omenihu announced that he heard the fans complaints and was going to do something about it. The defensive end said that he would be offering 90 three-month Peacock memberships to anyone who tweets him with a good enough story as to why they deserve to be picked.
OMENIHU WILL BUY 90 FANS A PEACOCK SUBSCRIPTION
Sure, that’s a nice gesture and all… but hold up.
Am I the only one that thinks being given ANOTHER streaming service is actually a punishment?
You think I want another password to try and remember every time I login? Or one more headache to try and just figure out where I can watch a show or movie? It’s already a mess trying to find things the way it is, let alone adding Peacock, of all things, to my streaming bundle.
Another question though – do we really think Omenihu is personally buying the 90 subscriptions for people? I’m not saying (but I’m saying) someone over at Peacock probably didn’t appreciate the Chiefs star calling them out for this weekend’s broadcast situation and could have possibly offered some comps to smooth everything over, no?
BRING BACK CABLE ALREADY!
Regardless, Omenihu would have to add a couple more zeroes to that “90” subscriptions if he wanted to make every Chiefs and football fan happy after realizing that it’s going to be an absolute hassle to watch Saturday night’s matchup.
But as I previously wrote, for those that can’t watch the game – maybe you’re the lucky ones… at least you won’t have to be inundated with Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes non-stop.
Florio is over in his Florio-hole telling people that to make the Peacock subscription more palatable, they should cancel one of their other subscription services.
“Some have complained that they don’t want to add another streaming service. I understand the concern. You can, however, add one and subtract another.”
Good thing he doesn’t allow comments over there.
Good for him for that offer. As for the nfl, this is quite a low move, prime time sat night football game which was always on basic tv now goes to a streaming services barely anyone cares about….oh so greedy, I guess it is a business first and foremost.