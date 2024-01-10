Kansas City Chiefs’ Charles Omenihu Gifting Fans Peacock Subscriptions In Order To Watch Game

Videos by OutKick

Just a day after ripping the NFL for making fans have to purchase a Peacock streaming service account, Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu is trying his best to at least make sure some fans get to see the team play the Miami Dolphins.

On Monday, Omenihu sent out a tweet saying that it was “insane” that the Chiefs AFC Wild Card game would be shown only on Peacock’s paid streaming service for paid subscribers only.

The comments were WILD with fans agreeing with Omenihu as everyone pretty much summed up this new streaming age of “needing a multitude of services” as, well, insane. Great word choice there, Charles!

Last night however, Omenihu announced that he heard the fans complaints and was going to do something about it. The defensive end said that he would be offering 90 three-month Peacock memberships to anyone who tweets him with a good enough story as to why they deserve to be picked.

Alright Chiefs Kingdom, I saw the comments and want y’all to be able to watch us play…So, I’m giving away 90 3-month Peacock memberships! To enter to win, reply to this tweet with why you should get picked. Picking winners Friday! — Charles Omenihu (@charless_94) January 10, 2024

OMENIHU WILL BUY 90 FANS A PEACOCK SUBSCRIPTION

Sure, that’s a nice gesture and all… but hold up.

Am I the only one that thinks being given ANOTHER streaming service is actually a punishment?

You think I want another password to try and remember every time I login? Or one more headache to try and just figure out where I can watch a show or movie? It’s already a mess trying to find things the way it is, let alone adding Peacock, of all things, to my streaming bundle.

Another question though – do we really think Omenihu is personally buying the 90 subscriptions for people? I’m not saying (but I’m saying) someone over at Peacock probably didn’t appreciate the Chiefs star calling them out for this weekend’s broadcast situation and could have possibly offered some comps to smooth everything over, no?

hey @peacock I want to see our Chiefs fans happy, hit me up I have an idea — Charles Omenihu (@charless_94) January 9, 2024

BRING BACK CABLE ALREADY!

Regardless, Omenihu would have to add a couple more zeroes to that “90” subscriptions if he wanted to make every Chiefs and football fan happy after realizing that it’s going to be an absolute hassle to watch Saturday night’s matchup.

But as I previously wrote, for those that can’t watch the game – maybe you’re the lucky ones… at least you won’t have to be inundated with Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes non-stop.