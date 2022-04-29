Kansas Beats Missouri Again In Legalized Sports Betting As Missouri Bill Collapses

It appears as if Kansas will legalize sports betting, after the state senate approved such a move on Friday. Missouri, on the other hand, doesn’t have it.

So, yeah, great. That means nothing. Right?

Wrong.

Truth is, a state with legalized sports betting will get proceeds from such a policy. And those proceeds could be used to lure pro sports franchises. In the case of Kansas, that means the Kansas City Chiefs or Kansas City Royals. Heck, you could even use the extra cash to tempt the NBA and NHL into expansion, or serve as a state for possible relocation.

Granted, it may take more than just gambling funds to bring a pro sports team to Kansas. You obviously need to meet arena and stadium requirements, and you need to show that there’s a passionate fan base. But let’s face it, wherever the Chiefs go, people will come. Especially this particular brand of the Chiefs, led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“I think it’s symbolic to show them we are interested,” Sen. Jeff Longbine, an Emporia Republican, said via the Kansas City Star.

BREAKING: Bill to legalize sports betting in Kansas now headed to Governor's desk.https://t.co/rDhjTzMfKM — KSHB 41 News (@KSHB41) April 29, 2022

Now that lawmakers have voted to legalize sports betting, all that needs to happen is for Gov. Laura Kelly to sign off on it. She is expected to do exactly that, allowing people to bet on the Chiefs or even University of Kansas Jayhawks.

Per the Topeka Capital-Journal: “Under the bill, casinos can partner with online betting platforms, as well as up to 50 retailers, such as a restaurant or gas station, to offer in-person betting, with a certain number mandated to be nonprofits.”

Meanwhile, things aren’t nearly so rosy in Missouri. Odds of legalizing sports betting there are slim. Differences in opinion over what should be included in the bill have created roadblocks, as relayed by KSHB-TV.

“I say never say never,” Republican Sen. Denny Hoskins told the station. “Hopefully, the casinos will come to their senses and say, ‘Hey, we’d rather go ahead and have sportsbook available to the state of Missouri and to the taxpayers,’ and we would allow 5,000 video lottery machines to go towards our fraternal and veterans organizations here in the state.”

Hoskins went on to estimate that even 5,000 betting terminals would deliver about $45 million to Missouri. You can be sure Kansas will now be getting all that and more.

What to do with those extra millions upon millions? Well, Kansas is already excitedly thinking about potentially landing the Chiefs.

Before, it was a pipedream. But now, you may want to bet on it.