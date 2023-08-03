Surprise! Kamala Harris Declines Meeting With Ron DeSantis | Tomi Lahren

Videos by OutKick

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis invited VP and Chuckle Czar Kamala Harris to meet with him to discuss the state’s new black history curriculum but shocker, she has declined.

That would require real work and real brain power and we know Kamala is allergic to both.

It’s time for Final Thoughts.

So there’s been a big hoopla over Florida’s new black history curriculum with even some notable voices on the right – including Congressman Byron Donalds – voicing concern over one small part of instruction regarding “how slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit,”

Now, of course, Kamala too pounced on that line, declaring it to be extremist propaganda designed to indoctrinate children.

Regardless of your personal take on that one line of instruction, it is important to note that the College Board’s Advanced Placement African American studies course contains almost the same language as Florida’s new African American history curriculum written for middle schoolers.

Either way, if Kamala Harris is so fired up about it, why not go to Tallahassee and meet with the Governor to debate and discuss it?

DeSantis even offered to bring William Allen one of the authors of the new curriculum who is…not white, to the discussion and also encouraged Harris to bring that ole bag teacher’s union president Randi Weingarten to the meeting, if she’d like.

Kamala declined it altogether.

Is her schedule of selfie taking and awkward laughing just too demanding?

I think not.

The real reason she has declined the invitation is obvious, she doesn’t know what she’s talking about and never does.

She’s great at feigning outrage but when the rubber meets the road, she’s all flash and cackles and no substance.

Which is part of the reason the Democrats are still propping up “The Brand” over there like a Weekend at Bernie’s.

They’d rather be saddled with him than her and that tells you everything you need to know about Kamala.

She’s a historic VP alright … but for all the wrong reasons.

Those are my Final Thoughts. Don’t forget you can now watch the show on FoxNation.

From Nashville, God bless and take care.

