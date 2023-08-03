Surprise! Kamala Harris Declines Meeting With Ron DeSantis | Tomi Lahren

updated

Videos by OutKick

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis invited VP and Chuckle Czar Kamala Harris to meet with him to discuss the state’s new black history curriculum but shocker, she has declined.

That would require real work and real brain power and we know Kamala is allergic to both. 

It’s time for Final Thoughts.

So there’s been a big hoopla over Florida’s new black history curriculum with even some notable voices on the right – including Congressman Byron Donalds – voicing concern over one small part of instruction regarding “how slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit,” 

Now, of course, Kamala too pounced on that line, declaring it to be extremist propaganda designed to indoctrinate children.

OutKick Exclusive: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Answers Whether He Expects Joe Biden To Survive A Second Term, What It Means For Greedy Kamala Harris

Regardless of your personal take on that one line of instruction, it is important to note that the College Board’s Advanced Placement African American studies course contains almost the same language as Florida’s new African American history curriculum written for middle schoolers. 

Either way, if Kamala Harris is so fired up about it, why not go to Tallahassee and meet with the Governor to debate and discuss it?

DeSantis even offered to bring William Allen one of the authors of the new curriculum who is…not white, to the discussion and also encouraged Harris to bring that ole bag teacher’s union president Randi Weingarten to the meeting, if she’d like.

Kamala declined it altogether. 

Is her schedule of selfie taking and awkward laughing just too demanding? 

I think not. 

The real reason she has declined the invitation is obvious, she doesn’t know what she’s talking about and never does. 

She’s great at feigning outrage but when the rubber meets the road, she’s all flash and cackles and no substance. 

Which is part of the reason the Democrats are still propping up “The Brand” over there like a Weekend at Bernie’s. 

They’d rather be saddled with him than her and that tells you everything you need to know about Kamala. 

She’s a historic VP alright … but for all the wrong reasons. 

Those are my Final Thoughts. Don’t forget you can now watch the show on FoxNation. 

From Nashville, God bless and take care.

OutKick Shows Launch On Fox Nation

For More Hot Takes, Must-See Interviews and Final Thoughts Catch Tomi Lahren is Fearless Every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at 7 PM ET on OutKick.com and across the OutKick Social Networks. Follow along at: @TLIsFearless

Ron DeSantisTomi Lahren

Written by Tomi Lahren

Tomi Lahren

Tomi Lahren hosts the evening opinion show Tomi Lahren is Fearless on Outkick.com which features her signature bold takes on trending culture stories driving the conversation across America, along with guest interviews with newsmakers spanning the world of sports, entertainment, pop culture and social media.

She also serves as a FOX News Media contributor as well as the exclusive voice of FOX News Commentary on FOX News Audio where she offers her perspective on everything from pop culture to politics with a 60-second FOX News Audio produced feature. The segment is syndicated three times per weekday across more than 160 FOX News Radio stations.

With more than 8 million social media followers, Lahren has become a sensation known for her viral videos, where she offers her opinion on everything from politics to pop culture. Previously, she served as host of FOX Nation's Final Thoughts and No Interruption and provided commentary across FOX News Media’s programming since joining the company in 2017. Throughout her tenure, she has conducted notable interviews with guests including Caitlyn Jenner, music stars Clay Aiken and Ryan Weaver, NASCAR driver Josh Bilicki and UFC legend Tito Ortiz.

Prior to joining FOX, she hosted Tomi on The Blaze and On Point with Tomi Lahren on One America News Network. A native of Rapid City, South Dakota, Lahren is a graduate of The University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where she earned her B.A. in broadcast journalism and political science. She also produced and hosted the university’s political roundtable show The Scramble on UNLV-TV.

Lahren is also the author of Never Play Dead: How the Truth Makes You Unstoppable, which inspires readers to shed fear, find inner strength and speak the truth.

Leave a Reply