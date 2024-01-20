Kalen DeBoer Turned Down Insane Amount Of Money From Washington Before Bolting For Alabama

Videos by OutKick

Washington was ready to throw a bank vault at Kalen DeBoer to keep him in Seattle.

The former Huskies coach left Washington to replace Nick Saban at Alabama, and he walked away from a significant amount of money.

While his Alabama contract details aren’t known, it has now been revealed that Washington was ready to make him one of the highest paid coaches in America.

Washington AD Troy Dannen told the Seattle Times the school offered him a staggering $9.4 million to remain at the school.

“We put a Big Ten package in front of Kalen, not a Pac-12 package,” Dannen explained. That number would have made DeBoer one of the top-10 highest paid coaches in the sport.

Yet, it wasn’t enough to stop him from packing his bags and heading to Tuscaloosa.

Kalen DeBoer is the new coach at Alabama after Nick Saban retired. (Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports via USA Today Sports Network)

Kalen DeBoer turned down huge offer to stay at Washington.

If Washington offered DeBoer nearly $9.5 million to stay and he didn’t, then it really makes you wonder what Alabama must be paying him.

The Crimson Tide have VERY deep pockets, and Saban earned more than $11 million this past season, according to USA Today’s salary data.

Would Alabama pay DeBoer the same kind of money the program was paying a coach who won six national titles with the Crimson Tide?

Logically speaking, there’s no way DeBoer left Seattle to earn less money than he would have with the Huskies.

That means the Crimson Tide are probably paying him at least $9.5 million annually on his new deal, which isn’t public yet. That’s big time money.

How much money is Alabama paying Kalen DeBoer. (Photo by Brandon Sumrall/Getty Images)

Now, fans want to see if DeBoer can win games in the SEC. His roster is already bleeding talent, and that problem doesn’t appear to be going away. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com what you think of DeBoer and the Crimson Tide’s future under his leadership.