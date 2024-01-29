Michael Penix Jr. Has Hefty Expectations For Kalen DeBoer Predicting He Will Win National Championship At Alabama

Videos by OutKick

MOBILE, AL- Former Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. played for a national championship just two weeks ago, but now he’s preparing for a future in the NFL. At the same time, his former coach Kalen DeBoer is already entrenched in his new job at Alabama.

Two different paths for two guys that were so instrumental in Washington finding success over the past two seasons. A perfect regular season, a Pac-12 championship, followed by a win over Texas in the college football playoff semifinals gave the Huskies a chance at a national title.

We all saw how the title game against Michigan unfolded, with Jim Harbaugh hoisting the CFP trophy in Houston. From that moment on, the lives of Penix and DeBoer have changed drastically. One is headed to the NFL and the other replacing Nick Saban in Tuscaloosa.

It felt as if the Huskies dream season would lead to a program continuing its impressive play on the field towards the future. Yes, Michael Penix Jr. was headed off for the NFL, but Kalen DeBoer had former Mississippi State QB Will Rogers coming in.

But we would soon find out that everything about the Washington football program was about to change when Nick Saban announced his retirement. It was two days later that Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne announced the hiring of Kalen DeBoer, sending a massive ripple-effect around college football.

But while college football breaks down every single move being made in Tuscaloosa right now, DeBoer’s former quarterback is praising his work with the Huskies, while also giving Alabama fans a glimpse of what’s to come.

Michael Penix Jr. Says Alabama Wins Title In Three Years Under Kalen DeBoer

The overwhelming concern for Alabama fans right now is how Kalen DeBoer will hold his own in Tuscaloosa with such big shoes to fill. While supporters are freaking out about every player that decides to explore their options, Kalen DeBoer’s former quarterback is excited for his former coach and his future.

“He’s an amazing coach,” Michael Penix Jr. told WNSP. “He’s going to push the guys extremely hard, going to make sure the players are 100% prepared on gameday. Especially on the offensive side of the ball, they’re going to light it up. The offense that he installs is amazing, it’s a lot of pushing the ball down the field.”

In terms of getting to the playoffs and competing for a national championship, Michael Penix Jr. is pushing the positive narrative about Alabama’s future. The Heisman Toprhy finalist said that his former coach Kalen DeBoer will bring a CFP title to Tuscaloosa within three years.

If that’s the case, I’d imagine Kalen DeBoer will go ahead and buy some property in the Tuscaloosa area, because he’d be a made man. If there’s anyone out there who has the credentials to predict how long it will take for DeBoer to find success, it’s certainly his former quarterback.

No pressure, Kalen DeBoer.