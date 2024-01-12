Alabama Hires Kalen DaBoer As Next Head Coach To Replace Nick Saban In Tuscaloosa

Videos by OutKick

Alabama has landed its replacement for legendary head coach Nick Saban, tabbing Washington’s Kalen DeBoer as the next leader in Tuscaloosa.

After Saban decided to retire on Wednesday afternoon, athletic director Greg Byrne went to work immediately to find Saban’s replacement. Just over 48 hours later, DeBoer agreed to leave the Huskies and head southeast to Alabama.

In the immediate aftermath of losing to Michigan in the college football playoff, Washington officials tried to get Kalen DeBoer to sign a new contract with the school. Now, holding off on pen to paper seems to have paid off in a big way, thanks to super agent Jimmy Sexton. DeBoer had a $12 million buyout at Washington.

Known for his rise through the college ranks, DeBoer started his coaching career at the same spot where he caught passes as a wide receiver, NAIA’s Sioux Falls. While at the helm of the smaller program, DeBoer won three NAIA National Championships in five seasons as head coach.

He would then go on to become the offensive coordinator at Southern Illinois, Eastern Michigan and Fresno State, followed by a brief stint at Indiana. In 2020, DeBoer returned to Fresno State to become the head coach, leading the Bulldogs to a successful season before getting the Washington job.

It was his work with the Huskies that put him on a different trajectory in college football, leading Washington to an 11-2 record in his first season. This past year, led by Michael Penix Jr. at quarterback, the Huskies played for a national championship, with DeBoer having a career record 104-12.

Now, all eyes turn towards his potential success at Alabama. It doesn’t hurt that Nick Saban was attempting to steal his offensive coordinator away in 2023. But Ryan Grubb suck with Kalen DeBoer, and now the pair will get to continue working together in Tuscaloosa.

No Ties To Southeast Will Not Be A Problem For Kalen DeBoer

I would not be worried about Kalen DeBoer not having ties to the southeast. The staff that DeBoer puts together in Tuscaloosa will be up to the standards of what we’ve seen over the past 17 years. So, with the money that Greg Byrne is giving him for a salary pool, look for coaches to start blowing up the cell phone of DeBoer.

It will be interesting to see if Washington offers its new open position to Ryan Grubb, as the school has already started to internally vet candidates in the case this were to happen.

As for the national landscape of college football, this is a hire that should send a message to other schools around the country. Alabama knew exactly who they wanted to takeover the program from Nick Saban.

It will certainly feel different around the Alabama football facility for a bit. But this is a hire that players and fans should be excited about.