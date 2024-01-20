Kadarius Toney Won’t Play In Buffalo On Sunday, And Social Media Obviously Had Jokes

Videos by OutKick

NFL fans everywhere laughed hysterically after learning that Kadarius Toney won’t suit up for Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills.

The Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver posted his worst year as a professional in 2023. Not only did he set career lows in receiving yards and touchdowns – 169 and 1, respectively – he dropped five passes over the course of the season, a career high. Toney didn’t excel in important categories, and set personal-best numbers in only the worst way possible.

What makes that last statistic worse is the fact that Toney’s drops came at the worst times. During a Week 1 loss to the Detroit Lions, he dropped a pass that got returned for a touchdown by a defender.

Kadarius Toney gifting one to the Lions pic.twitter.com/eEH6KLygkF — 32BeatWriters (@32BeatWriters) September 8, 2023

Later in the game, he bobbled another pass thrown perfectly in his hands on a last-gasp drive in the fourth quarter. Throw in one more drop, and it was a terrible night for Toney.

When the chiefs visited the New England Patriots later in the year, he failed to corral another pass that led to another turnover.

Oh, and let’s not forget about the time he lined up offsides in a regular season matchup with Buffalo that cost the Chiefs the game, which he outrageously thinks the refs lied about.

This incredible Chiefs touchdown got called back due to Kadarius Toney being lined up offsides 🫠 pic.twitter.com/nhpsYEDfsG — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) December 11, 2023

Few receivers have had as many mistakes as toney in high-pressure situations in the same season.

So when fans heard that Kansas City ruled out Toney due to hip and ankle problems, social media pounced on the opportunity to roast the inconsistent wideout.

I see you Chiefs, making sure KT doesn’t line up offsides again… https://t.co/gliQOJNkG9 — Keaton (@kjonesy1587) January 20, 2024

Kadarius Toney out? I’m not sure how the Bills overcome that one tbh https://t.co/JWTmQm4MHA — Shane Haff (@ShaneHaffNFL) January 20, 2024

There goes Buffalo’s secret weapon? https://t.co/klyJVxDokT — Ryan Talbot (@RyanTalbotBills) January 20, 2024

Good thing Toney won’t see any of this, since he doesn’t have an X account. Either way, it’s going to be a long while before fans let him forget about all his drops.