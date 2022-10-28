Kadarius Toney Seemingly Admits He Lied About Being Injured, Sparking Trade to Chiefs

The greatest trick that Kadarius Toney ever pulled was convincing the Giants he was injured.

Now a Kansas City Chiefs wideout, Toney confirmed every New York Giants fan’s suspicions regarding his ongoing hamstring “injury” after getting shipped to the Chiefs.

As news of the trade made waves, Giants fans started to troll Toney’s so-called “hamstring” injury that kept him sidelined in recent weeks, with the implication that KT was healthy all along as he waited for a trade.

Kadarius Toney Gets The Last Laugh?

Toney responded, via Twitter, by essentially confirming their speculation.

“That Joke Would’ve Been Funny If I Was Actually Hurt Still Lol… ..Irrelevant people don’t get updates,” Toney tweeted, deleting the post moments later.

The Giants officially traded the 2021 first-round pick on Thursday — ending a two-year battle between the organization and KT surrounding his injury-prone status.

In two years, KT has played a mere 10 games in total.

The trade that the NFL dubbed a “good deal” for the Chiefs was ultimately a “good riddance” for the New York Giants.

Kadarius Toney walking into the Chiefs facility: pic.twitter.com/cJ0BO9bMCL — Justin (@Justin_14P) October 27, 2022

Kadarius Toney running his first route for Patrick Mahomes. pic.twitter.com/gqyV0REE89 — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) October 27, 2022

Kadarius Toney after being traded to the Chiefs 😂 pic.twitter.com/Z5cY5eq5qz — #RingerNFL (@ringernfl) October 27, 2022

New York received a conditional third-round pick and a sixth-rounder for Toney — which was a bit of a surprise considering the very apparent split between both parties leading up to the trade deadline.

Toney’s Talent Is Off the Charts

Though KT has proven himself to be a shifty wideout with incredibly deceptive speed, with Deebo Samuel as a proper comparison, his injury problems and rumored character issues stemming from his pursuit of an off-the-field rap career drove a wedge between him and the Giants.

Toney quickly removed the Giants and all traces of the team from his social media. He also rushed to Twitter to voice his excitement about joining the Chiefs, tweeting out, “CHIEFS KINGDOM BABY.”

CHIEFS KINGDOM BABYY❤️💛🙏🏽Thank You God https://t.co/TZoFUWkrlR — Kadarius Toney (@0fficialC2N) October 27, 2022

If we’re being completely honest here, Toney’s the biggest winner in this trade. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and the NFL’s best offense through seven weeks will be able to utilize his physical skillset, boosting Toney’s ceiling even higher.

The caveat is whether he can stay healthy. The positive news there is that he’s not likely to fake another injury with Mahomes throwing him balls.