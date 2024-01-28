Kadarius Toney, Already Underperforming For The Chiefs, Now Accusing Team Of Lying

Videos by OutKick

BALTIMORE — There are steps NFL players can take to ensure their path out of the league and Kadarius Toney is taking several of those as his team is preparing to play in the AFC Championship game.

Toney is not playing in Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens. He’s didn’t even travel with the club to Baltimore, according to the team.

And the stated reason is Toney was on the injury report the entire week with a hip injury. That is the reason the club said he was questionable for the game on Friday.

Then Toney was ruled out on Saturday and the reason was relayed as “personal reasons.”

GLENDALE, AZ – FEBRUARY 12: Kadarius Toney #19 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up against the Philadelphia Eagles prior to Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Kadarius Toney Status Goes From Bad To Worse

Yes, curious.

There were reports Toney had a child born Saturday and that was the reason behind the “personal reason” designation. That’s interesting but it doesn’t really make sense.

NFL players have had family illnesses or births one day and then fly to the game site via private jet the next day. With Sunday’s 3 p.m. kickoff, Toney could easily have done that if he was a in the Chiefs game plan.

But the truth is the Chiefs haven’t counted on Toney for some time. And his future with the club is clearly in question.

Kadarius Toney is not real dawg 😭 pic.twitter.com/G5XiZZn8cG — 𝓙𝓪𝓱𝓱 🗼 (@JahsHavinn) January 28, 2024

Kadarius Toney Future In Doubt

Toney’s standing with the club likely got worse Sunday afternoon when he got on an Instagram live broadcast and basically said the Chiefs are lying about his injury status.

“Hey, look, ya’ll reading all this cap (expletive) (expletive),” Toney said.” You can’t, don’t believe it. I don’t give a (expletive) … I’m not hurt, none of that (expletive).”

Cap in slang usage means lie. So Toney is saying the Chiefs are lying.

“I’m good. I’m not hurt,” Toney continued as he was answering fan questions. “None of that. Hip, this, what, what, none of that. It go from hip to ankle to this to that.”

Toney has been a major disappointment this year. Sunday’s game will mark the sixth consecutive game he is inactive. He hasn’t played since Dec. 17.

And even when he was playing the results the Chiefs were getting were, well, frustrating.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – DECEMBER 10: Kadarius Toney #19 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs for a touchdown on a pass play negated by a penalty on Toney during the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Toney Has Been Disappointment Since Super Bowl

Toney has 27 catches for 169 yards and one touchdown.

He infamously lined up offside and didn’t bother asking for guidance from the officiating crew on the play Travis Kelce threw him a lateral for what might have been a game winning touchdown against Buffalo. The next week Toney had a Patrick Mahomes pass bound off his hands for an interception.

He has not played since.

The next question is whether Toney will play for the Chiefs again. Like, ever.

He’s under contract for the 2024 season at a relatively modest $2.53 million guaranteed salary. And cutting him would leave every penny of that salary as dead money on the Kansas City salary cap.

But, at this rate the move might be addition by subtraction.

Toney, you’ll recall, wore out his welcome with the New York Giants last season. They drafted Toney in the first round of the 2021 draft and within a year realized they wanted to go in a different direction. The Chiefs gave up a 2023 third round pick and 2024 sixth round pick for Toney and celebrated they had made a bargain deal.

Toney had a couple of moments in the team’s Super Bowl victory over Philadelphia. He had a 65-yard punt return and caught a touchdown pass.

But this season has been disappointment.

And there have been whispers Toney’s stock among the coaching staff has dropped based on his practice and preparation habits.

Adding Sunday’s Instagram broadcast to that definitely does not help Toney. It’s stunning he didn’t realize that before it was too late.

