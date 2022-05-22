Juwan Howard Denies Interest In Lakers Job

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard recently declined interest to fill the Lakers’ coaching vacancy, electing to remain in Ann Arbor. The Fab 5 big man was said to be involved, along with Bucks assistant Darvin Ham, Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson and former Blazers head coach Terry Stotts, according to ESPN insider Adrain Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski is also reporting that had Juwan Howard agreed to an interview, an offer would have eventually come forward. Howard interviewed for the Lakers job back in 2019 all to be awarded to recently fired Frank Vogel before accepting the job at Michigan. Recent success in the college ranks has only peaked the interest of NBA front offices.

Too bad the Lakers aren’t a marquee job right now because they can’t convince anyone to come.

Last offseason, Boston Celtics president Brad Stevens showed similar interest in Howard taking over as head coach, however the results were identical — turned down to coach his two kids at Michigan.

Beat writers are now saying the Lakers view Darvin Ham as the “favorite” to take the job coaching LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Coaches used to drop everything to grab a clipboard for LeBron — my, how things have changed.