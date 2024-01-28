Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce Take Issue With Justin Tucker During Pregame Warmups

Videos by OutKick
We have ourselves a turf war in Baltimore!
Ahead of Sunday afternoon’s AFC Championship game at M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker was going through his pregame warmup routine on the field.
But Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce didn’t like that. Apparently, the defending Super Bowl champs felt entitled to that space.
In a video posted by NFL Network’s James Palmer, you can see Kelce tossing Tucker’s footballs and helmet through the end zone.
But the tiff didn’t end there. Another video shows Mahomes kicking Tucker’s holder away multiple times. Then, the two appeared to exchange words.
“This did get a little bit chippy,” Palmer said on NFL Network. “Kelce was pleading with Justin Tucker that ‘This is the spot my quarterback has to warm up pregame.’ Tucker didn’t really, I guess, back down all that much. Mahomes had some words with him as well.”
Hard to say who’s at fault here. On one hand, that’s Tucker’s home turf. If that’s his usual warmup spot, then Mahomes and Kelce need to respect their role as the visitors and find somewhere else to toss the football.
On the other hand, Tucker could also move, and maybe he’s just trolling. In that case, I applaud the hilarious pettiness.
Regardless, this AFC Championship is going to be fun.
Personally, I think THIS is the real Patrick Mahomes. I think his persona in public is fake…..I think his real persona mirrors his wife and brother. Also, Kelce used to be a fun loving dude…….until he started dating Taylor. Now he acts like a typical Hollywood, entitled dick. I don’t have a dog in this fight as far as the teams go, but I would prefer to deal with the media over the next two weeks whining about the fake lack of respect given to Lamar than to see Mahomes, his wife and brother and Kelce and Taylor’s relationship. Football would be a secondary topic for the media.
Not surprised that Mr Swift would choose a kicker to try to intimidate.