Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce Take Issue With Justin Tucker During Pregame Warmups

We have ourselves a turf war in Baltimore!

Ahead of Sunday afternoon’s AFC Championship game at M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker was going through his pregame warmup routine on the field.

But Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce didn’t like that. Apparently, the defending Super Bowl champs felt entitled to that space.

In a video posted by NFL Network’s James Palmer, you can see Kelce tossing Tucker’s footballs and helmet through the end zone.

Travis Kelce told Justin Tucker he needed to move because their QB Patrick Mahomes had to warm up. So Kelce kicked his ball away and threw his helmet. 😂 pic.twitter.com/pFF0DC1yA7 — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 28, 2024

But the tiff didn’t end there. Another video shows Mahomes kicking Tucker’s holder away multiple times. Then, the two appeared to exchange words.

“This did get a little bit chippy,” Palmer said on NFL Network. “Kelce was pleading with Justin Tucker that ‘This is the spot my quarterback has to warm up pregame.’ Tucker didn’t really, I guess, back down all that much. Mahomes had some words with him as well.”

Patrick Mahomes and Justin Tucker going at it pregame 😂. Mahomes keeps kicking Tuckers holder away. pic.twitter.com/KeqhYyle4t — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 28, 2024

Hard to say who’s at fault here. On one hand, that’s Tucker’s home turf. If that’s his usual warmup spot, then Mahomes and Kelce need to respect their role as the visitors and find somewhere else to toss the football.

On the other hand, Tucker could also move, and maybe he’s just trolling. In that case, I applaud the hilarious pettiness.

Regardless, this AFC Championship is going to be fun.

Follow Amber on X at @TheAmberHarding