Justin Trudeau Shoots His Shot With Taylor Swift, Gets Roasted Over Pathetic Tweet

Beta boy Justin Trudeau is having a bad week up in Canada after he got down on both knees Wednesday night to beg Taylor Swift for a concert stop.

“It’s me, hi. I know places in Canada would love to have you. So, don’t make it another cruel summer. We hope to see you soon,” the 51-year-old Canadian Prime Minister tweeted to the 33-year-old Swift.

Good one, nerd.

Let’s just say this didn’t go well for J.T. “Can you please do something useful?” one Canadian asked the guy in charge of Canada.

Based on the latest data, Trudeau’s approval rating sits at 36%. That’s worse than Joe Biden’s rating that sits somewhere around 40%. I’m no Canadian political analyst, but something tells me even if Trudeau delivered Taylor Swift to the biggest stadium in the country, it’s not going to help this sad sack of a politician.

It’s me, hi. I know places in Canada would love to have you. So, don’t make it another cruel summer. We hope to see you soon. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) July 6, 2023

Let’s see what the citizens think of their pretty boy prime minister out on social media begging for a Taylor Swift concert stop.

While people struggle to put food on the table and pay their mortgages and fill their gas tank, this a-hole is tweeting to a mega celeb to perform a concert that most Canadians can’t afford to see. Out of touch Liberal elite. Just cancel Disney plus then you can see Taylor. https://t.co/mTGJe0VGUb — ERdoc (@erdocAA) July 6, 2023

On the same day he handed out food stamps to 11 million Canadians he’s tweeting at Taylor Swift and begging her to bring her expensive tour to Canada.



Make it make sense. https://t.co/gEbsN6XjLS — Anti-Taxxer (@colossusPhD) July 6, 2023

It’s me, hi. I know places across Canada where people are dying because the drug supply is toxic. So, don’t make it another cruel summer. We hope to have a regulated drug supply soon. https://t.co/QY72PtIh8e — Ryan McNeil (@RS_McNeil) July 6, 2023

So the people that got the grocery welfare cheque can spend it on a Taylor Swift concert? You are a out of touch moron. https://t.co/Au9YpGPGom — Dave Stew (@davelz) July 6, 2023

Justin has got to be one of the most embarrassing heads of state in the history of the world.

All the gravitas of a 15yo girl, and the brains of a particularly feeble sheep. https://t.co/7uLOFSaZ0z — Tina Straighter 🇻🇦🇨🇦 (@t_straighter) July 6, 2023

this is objectively more embarrassing that macroon's ukranian photoshoot and that one was low https://t.co/ak8VD9DN7Y — ivy 🏹🪩 (rwrb stan account) (@flowersfromivy) July 6, 2023

Here is our PM one day after simping for Rabba foods on the day that 25% of the country qualified for a grocery rebate.



Worst housing affordability in the world & worst productivity in the G7 & he is trolling Taylor Swift.



God help us. https://t.co/cp3lqPH9d9 — Arthur Vandelay (@ArturoVandelayI) July 6, 2023

It’s me, hi. I know places in Canada would love to have clean drinking water. My Indian Reserve has been on a boil water advisory for 15 years—since July 11, 2008. So, don’t make it another cruel summer. We hope to drink the water soon! https://t.co/4CLVNIiAzk — Veldon Coburn (@VeldonCoburn) July 6, 2023

Canada. While you rework your family budget and worry about rising interest rates with no end in sight, your creepy PM is tweeting Taylor Swift. At $1700 US for a ticket, THIS IS HOW OUT OF TOUCH HE IS WITH YOU! #TrudeauBrokeCanada https://t.co/dDnzIgeCcK pic.twitter.com/rDnRWxmJkn — Jenny Wood 🇨🇦 (@JLCWood2017) July 6, 2023