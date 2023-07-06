Justin Trudeau Shoots His Shot With Taylor Swift, Gets Roasted Over Pathetic Tweet

Videos by OutKick
Beta boy Justin Trudeau is having a bad week up in Canada after he got down on both knees Wednesday night to beg Taylor Swift for a concert stop.
“It’s me, hi. I know places in Canada would love to have you. So, don’t make it another cruel summer. We hope to see you soon,” the 51-year-old Canadian Prime Minister tweeted to the 33-year-old Swift.
Good one, nerd.
Let’s just say this didn’t go well for J.T. “Can you please do something useful?” one Canadian asked the guy in charge of Canada.
Based on the latest data, Trudeau’s approval rating sits at 36%. That’s worse than Joe Biden’s rating that sits somewhere around 40%. I’m no Canadian political analyst, but something tells me even if Trudeau delivered Taylor Swift to the biggest stadium in the country, it’s not going to help this sad sack of a politician.
Let’s see what the citizens think of their pretty boy prime minister out on social media begging for a Taylor Swift concert stop.