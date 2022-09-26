Justin Thomas Was Not Happy With Si Woo Kim Shushing The Crowd At Presidents Cup

Of the 12 singles matches that took place at the Presidents Cup on Sunday, the first match of the day between Si Woo Kim and Justin Thomas was the most entertaining. It had nothing to do with the fact that the two players combined for nine birdies, but everything to do with the back-and-forth jabs the two were throwing in each other’s directions.

Tempers officially started flaring on the 13th hole when Kim did not concede a putt inside three feet to Thomas. Kim officially tied the match up on the next hole with a birdie, but the dramatics hit their peak on the Par 4 15th hole.

After both players didn’t hit the greatest of lag putts, both were left with lengthy par putts.

Thomas was just outside of Kim, and managed to make his par from nine feet. After the putt fell, the American let out a loud scream and emphatic fist pump. With the momentum and the home crowd in Thomas’ favor, Kim stepped up and drained his par putt from seven feet.

Kim proceeded to give a fist pump of his own before turning to the American crowd and shushing them multiple times. Thomas watched Kim shush the crowd, and he wasn’t exactly thrilled with the gesture.

HUGE fist pump and reaction from Si Woo Kim 🔥



The match is now tied with 3 to play @IntlTeam.



Justin Thomas watches from a distance. pic.twitter.com/zBVBeMEhFa — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 25, 2022

Justin Thomas Didn’t Hold Back

“Honestly, at the time, I was pretty pissed off,” Thomas told Golf Channel after the match. “I think when you’re in the moment, when you’re on the other side of it, it’s something that gets you motivated, gets you pumped up a little bit.”

While Thomas said Kim’s shushing pumped him up a little bit, it may have given Kim even more energy.

“I saw that Patrick [Reed] did it before (shushing the crowd at the 2014 Ryder Cup),” Kim said, “and yeah, J.T. give me fist pump, and then I had to do it. And I had to make it, and I made it. Then, like, yeah, I had to do something. I think that gave me more energy.”

Kim ended up getting the best of Thomas with a 1-up win thanks to a birdie on the final hole.

While Kim earned the upset victory, the Americans ended up taking care of business and winning what was their ninth straight Presidents Cup, 17-5-12.5.

