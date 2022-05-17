in Golf

Justin Thomas Joins Fans, Spurns Pencil-Necked Nerds Over PGA Beer Prices

We already know what the fans rightfully think of beer prices at the PGA Championship.

And in the event you missed our earlier post, just know that they don’t seem to believe 18 bucks for one Michelob Ultra is reasonable or fair.

Well, fear not, oh golf-loving-and-beer-guzzling faithful. No less than Justin Thomas has your back.

Yes, Justin Thomas the pro golfer. Odds are, he makes a lot more money than you. And even HE is upset.

“$18(!!!!!!) for a beer… uhhhh what,” Thomas tweeted. “Gotta treat the fans better than that.”

Of course, it wouldn’t be Twitter if some pencil-necked nerd didn’t come up with a response. And wouldn’t you know it, as one pencil-necked nerd pointed out that the field is playing for $9 million at the PGA Championship’s this weekend, and asked, “Where do you think that money comes from?”

Yeah, Sherlock. Beer sales. That supports the entire tour. Good grief.

Anyway, Thomas listed the actual money-makers when it comes to providing the purse — indicating there is no need for $18 beers.

“Tv deals, ticket sales, corporate sponsors, etc.,” Thomas answered. “From the looks of it if the concession stands were factored into our purse we would be playing for $15 million.”

That about covers it. Beer, wine and even bottled water prices are ridiculous at the PGA Championship. There is no other way to spin it.

Now about those ticket prices.

Written by Sam Amico

Sam Amico is the assistant managing editor-newsdesk at OutKick. He is also the co-founder and senior writer at Hoopswire.com, and has covered the NBA for nearly 20 years, including his time at Sports Illustrated, FOX Sports and CBS Sports. A native of Akron, Ohio, his writing career began in Wyoming.

