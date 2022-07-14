Justin Rose Forced To Withdraw From The Open With A Back Injury

Former world No. 1 Justin Rose has withdrawn from The Open at St. Andrews due to a back injury.

The 41-year-old was set to tee off at 8:14 AM local time alongside Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood. While Rose did attempt to warm up on the driving range prior to his first round tee time, he didn’t manage to make it to the first tee. The R&A announced Rose’s withdrawal shortly after his group teed off on the opening hole.

Rose explained that he picked up the back injury during a practice round on Wednesday.

Justin Rose (back injury) has withdrawn from The Open Championship and will be replaced by Rikuya Hoshino. Aaron Rai is now the first alternate. — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) July 14, 2022

“On the fourth hole yesterday during my practice round, I made a swing with my driver and started to feel pain in my lower back,” Rose said. “I’ve been getting around-the-clock treatment, but it just doesn’t feel ready to compete in this prestigious championship.”

The Englishman has to be frustrated not teeing it up this week given this is the first Open being held at The Old Course since 2015, when he finished T-6 in the championship. Rose’s lone major title came in 2013 at the U.S. Open.

Rose’s track record at major championships this year has been a bit of a mixed bag. He tied for 37th in last month’s U.S. Ope, finished T-13 in the PGA Championship, and missed the cut at the Masters.