Justin Jefferson Thought He Was Philly Bound

It’s often said that success is the best revenge.

For Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, he’ll be looking to do just that against the Philadelphia Eagles Monday.

In the 2020 NFL Draft, Jefferson was selected by the Vikings with the 22nd pick. But he THOUGHT he was going to the Eagles (they held the 21st selection). Instead, Philly went with wide receiver Jalen Reagor.

And what a mistake that was. Reagor’s already been traded and Jefferson’s thriving.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – SEPTEMBER 11: Justin Jefferson #18 of the Minnesota Vikings celebrates after scoring a touchdown (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

JEFFERSON WILL LOOK TO PROVE THE EAGLES WRONG

Speaking with NBC’s Pro Football Talk, Jefferson recalled being shocked by the Eagles passing on him.

“Every mock draft had me going to Philly, so when Philly was on the board, getting the phone call, and it being Minnesota, it was definitely a shock. But I’m definitely happy, way happier, to be here than there,” Jefferson said.

He’ll now try to make the Eagles (again) regret their decision in front of millions during Monday Night Football.

In three seasons, Jefferson has caught 205 passes for over 3,200 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Reagor, meanwhile, has just three career touchdowns. He too, will be looking for revenge on Monday night.

Philadelphia sent him to Jefferson’s Vikings in late August.

Kickoff is set for 8:30 pm EST on Monday night.