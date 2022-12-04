Justin Fields Scampers For 55-Yard Rushing TD

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields showed off what he can do with his feet on Sunday against the Green bay Packers.

The Bears were up by three with just over three minutes to go in the first quarter when Fields decided to put on a show.

Fields lined up in the shotgun, faked a handoff, then pulled a quick move that obliterated one Packers player’s ankles. Then he was off to the races with his focus squarely on the endzone.

That was some impressive speed from Fields for what was his third rushing touchdown of over 50 yards on the year. It was also his 7th rushing touchdown of the season overall.

Lest you think the Bears QB only has his feet to rely on his feet, his arm would like a quick word with you.

In the second quarter, he heaved a 56-yard strike to Equanimeous St. Brown.

That pass set up a a David Montgomery rushing touchdown. However, the Bears missed the ensuing extra point.

At the half, Chicago was up on Green Bay 16-10. Fields went 7/9 in the first half for 126 yards.

