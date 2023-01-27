Justin Fields Is Being Traded, According To Warren Sapp. Sorry, Bears Fans.

Videos by OutKick

Sorry, Chicago Bears fans. The Justin Fields era is just about done, according to … Warren Sapp?

Warren Sapp!

The NFL Hall of Famer has apparently traded in his shoulder pads for sources in his second act, and told the Boone Podcast this week that he’s hearing the Bears are getting ready to package Justin Fields in a blockbuster trade so they can take Bryce Young.

Take that, NFL Insiders. You’ve all been scooped by big Warren Sapp.

“What I’m hearing out of Chicago is they’re fixing to package him up, trade him for some other pieces and then go with the Bryce kid from Alabama,” Sapp said. “There’s smoke everywhere talking about them trading Justin Fields and going after Bryce.”

Warren Sapp says Bears planning on trading Justin Fields, want Bryce Young

Well, there you have it. Justin Fields is DONEZO in Chicago and the Bryce Young era is set to begin in a few short months.

What a scoop by Warren Sapp!

Look, nobody knows if this is actually real or not. The idea that the Bears would trade Justin Fields after the season he just had – at least on the ground – is pretty wild to think about.

Frankly, I have no idea how Bears fans would actually feel about this, either? Fields was amazing as a runner this season – probably the best I’ve ever seen sans Michael Vick.

The Bears wouldn’t trade Justin Fields, right? Warren Sapp says yes! (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

But he obviously has some work to do with, you know, actually throwing the football – which is pretty important if you’re playing quarterback.

That being said, the second-year QB electrified Chicago this season and made the Bears – THE BEARS – must-see TV every single week. That’s hard to do, and I’m speaking as a Rex Grossman fan!

To be fair, this isn’t’ the first time Sapp’s broken news, either.

Just last summer, the big man said he heard that QB Colin Kaepernick’s workout with the Las Vegas Raiders was a “disaster” and “one of the worst workouts ever.”

I guess that was true? Who knows! I don’t see Colin in the league yet, so Sapp was right again!

Bye bye, Justin.