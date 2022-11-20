Justin Fields Drills Lineman With Pass During Bears Loss To Falcons

It wasn’t the easiest day at the office for Chicago bears quarterback Justin Fields… or his linemen for that matter.
The Bears were in Atlanta to take on the Falcons. While they kept it close, it didn’t end in Chicago’s favor with the Dirty Birds winning 27-24 thanks to a late Younghoe Koo field goal.
One play that certainly didn’t help the Bears’ cause was this one.
Yup. Fields dropped back and fired a pass right into the back of linemen Michael Schofield’s head.
There are a lot of ways to win a football game, but putting one of your linemen in concussion protocol with an errant pass is not one of them.
Although if you ask some fans, maybe Fields hit Schofield to wake him up.
…it was still probably an accident.
Unfortunately, things got even worse for Fields. After the game, he was seen riding a cart away from the Bears locker room and looked to be grabbing at his shoulder.
Afterward, Fields confirmed that he did hurt his shoulder and said it happened on the first play of the Bears’ final drive.
It also came out that Fields didn’t just hurt his shoulder, he was also dealing with hamstring cramps. However, neither injury caused him to miss a snap.
The loss dropped the Bears to 3-8, while the Falcons inched closer to .500 at 5-6. The Bears will be in the Meadowlands next week to play the Jets, while the Falcons pay a visit to the streaking Washington Commanders.
