Justin Fields Walks Back Comments About Chicago Fans

Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields has slammed it into reverse after some recent comments about the fans.

Following a Sunday night loss to the Packers, Fields said it hurts way more for players than fans when the team loses because people buying tickets and watching on TV don’t put “in any work.”

Now, he attempted to walk those comments back and make it clear he does respect the fans.

“It hurts more in the locker room than for Bears fans… They aren’t putting in any work.”



– Justin Fields 😳pic.twitter.com/Buy0wvN21r — Lineups  (@lineups) September 19, 2022

“I respect every fan that we have. I’m glad that we have fans. I would never disrespect anybody on what they do or what they love to do,” Fields told the media Wednesday when discussing his previous comments.

The dual-threat QB also stated that he doesn’t “know any fans” or what people “do in their personal lives.”

.@justnfields: "I respect every fan that we have. I'm glad that we have fans. I would never disrespect anybody on what they do or what they love to do." pic.twitter.com/hpzFVoo6yT — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 21, 2022

This entire situation really seems to have escalated unnecessarily. Is there anyone out there who truly believes the fans drinking beer at the bar are putting in the same work as the guys on the field?

Can anyone say that with a straight face? Of course not. Obviously, the guys getting paid to play the game are more invested in what’s going on with their livelihoods than those of us who are spectators.

Having said that, Justin Fields should have massaged his message a bit better. Instead of taking a shot at the fans, he should have just said, “This hurts for all of us. It hurts for the fans and the guys in the locker room.”

Justin Fields walks back comments about losses mattering more to players than fans. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

There’s no need to get into a measuring contest about who it hurts worse for. When it doubt about what to say, keep it short and simple. That’s a lesson Justin Fields has now learned the hard way.