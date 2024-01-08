Justin Fields Couldn’t Seem To Care Less During Postgame Presser About Possibly Leaving Chicago

Videos by OutKick

Justin Fields doesn’t seem too torn about possibly having played his final game for the Chicago Bears.

The Bears hold the top pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and the belief is the team will go out and draft generational QB talent Caleb Williams out of USC.

It would be shocking if the Bears made any other choice, judging from all reports swirling around Williams and the draft. If that happens, Fields will be shown the exit.

Will the Bears get rid of Justin Fields? (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Justin Fields addresses future in Chicago.

You might think that would bother a guy knowing his exit might be imminent. Think again because Justin Fields’ didn’t seem to care at all after losing to the Packers Sunday.

“I gave it my all. So, whether here or not, I have no regrets…The city of Chicago, love you all. Appreciate the fans and support from all the Bears in case this is my last rodeo with you all. Appreciate you all for everything,” Fields told the media after the loss and possibly final game.

While the words aren’t that big of a deal, Fields’ body language was nothing short of hilarious. The man looked like it was a major annoyance to have to speak to the media.

Give it a watch below, and hit me with your reactions to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Justin Fields with a message to the city of Chicago. pic.twitter.com/hilVpG2L3o — Dave (@dave_bfr) January 8, 2024

There’s no way to watch this video and not chuckle a bit. There’s been nonstop talk for months that the Bears will inevitably draft Caleb Williams, and that Fields will get the boot.

That scenario is looking more and more like a reality with every passing minute. Is Fields torn up about it? You tell me. Did that look like a guy who was torn up? Not even a little bit.

Elite level of “I couldn’t care less” energy from Fields’ body language. A masterclass in saying one thing and projecting another. That’s the same energy I have when the girlfriend asks if I have a few minutes to spare to help clean up. I’m going to say yes. My body language is going to tell a very different story.

Is Justin Fields’ time with the Bears over? (Photo by Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images)

The good news for Fields is he’ll only be 25 before the start of next season. He’s a freak athlete and still young. There’s no doubt he’ll have no trouble finding a new team if the Bears replace him with Caleb Williams. His career is far from over, but it might be dead in Chicago. At least he’s not letting it keep him down! Let me know your thoughts on Justin Fields’ future at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.