‘Justified’ Fans Fired Up After Epic Revival Trailer Drops

Videos by OutKick

“Justified” fans are ready to roll ahead of the revival premiering.

“Justified: City Primeval” starts July 18, and after eight incredibly long years, Timothy Olyphant will return to our TVs as U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens.

As a monster fan of the FX series, it’s more than safe to say my excitement level is through the roof. “Justified” was appointment viewing every single season for me. I wouldn’t go out for a beer with buddies during college if new episodes were on. It’s a lifestyle, not simply a TV series.

The trailer for the revival dropped Wednesday, and as you’d expect, it didn’t take long for fans to sound off with joy.

Epic ‘Justified’ Revival Trailer Guarantees Violence

“Justified” fans take to Twitter with reactions to the trailer.

The trailer perfectly sets the tone for the revival and makes it clear fans are in for a very fun time. It also did a great job of dragging everyone right back in, despite nearly a decade gap between new “Justified” episodes.

Check out some of the best reactions to the trailer below.

There is just one drawback.

The biggest issue with the “Justified” revival is that Boyd won’t be in it, unfortunately. Well, he’s not in it as far as anyone knows, and it wouldn’t make much sense for him to return.

The last time “Justified” saw Boyd, he was in prison where he belonged, reminiscing with Raylan for certainly the final time.

“Justified: City Primeval” premieres July 18. (CR: Chuck Hodes/FX)

Fans were given the legendary line, “We dug coal together.” Do I wish Walton Goggins, Hollywood’s most underrated man, would return for the revival?

Without a doubt. I would watch an entire dozen new seasons of Raylan and Boyd together, but that’s just not going to happen.

The story wouldn’t make sense.

However, there’s no need to worry. The revival takes Raylan Givens to Detroit and it’s clear things are going to go off the rails rather quickly.

If there’s one thing fans know about everyone’s favorite U.S. Marshal, he’s never afraid to reach for the gun when things start to go sideways.

Fans are excited for “Justified: City Primeval.” (CR: Chuck Hodes/FX)

The beer will be cold, popcorn hot and the phone will be off July 18. I truly can’t wait, and clearly, I’m not alone.

fxJustifiedJustified: City Primevaltelevision

Written by David Hookstead

David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture.

He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics.

Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.

Leave a Reply