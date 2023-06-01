‘Justified’ Fans Fired Up After Epic Revival Trailer Drops

Videos by OutKick

“Justified” fans are ready to roll ahead of the revival premiering.

“Justified: City Primeval” starts July 18, and after eight incredibly long years, Timothy Olyphant will return to our TVs as U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens.

As a monster fan of the FX series, it’s more than safe to say my excitement level is through the roof. “Justified” was appointment viewing every single season for me. I wouldn’t go out for a beer with buddies during college if new episodes were on. It’s a lifestyle, not simply a TV series.

The trailer for the revival dropped Wednesday, and as you’d expect, it didn’t take long for fans to sound off with joy.

“Justified” fans take to Twitter with reactions to the trailer.

The trailer perfectly sets the tone for the revival and makes it clear fans are in for a very fun time. It also did a great job of dragging everyone right back in, despite nearly a decade gap between new “Justified” episodes.

Check out some of the best reactions to the trailer below.

Get ready for some seriously badass law enforcement in the Motor City! Can't wait for Justified: City Primeval to premiere. Click my profile plz — B|GILES🍛🔝 (@BGILES294180) June 1, 2023

"I'm deputy US Marshall Raylan Givens and I'm offering salvation…" Sign me up, I'm all in. — Caren (@redsox1234) May 31, 2023

Counting the days!!!! 🤠 — James Washington 🔜 Ahsoka (@Freshjim) May 31, 2023

My wife just rolled her eyes, not again! Yup the dudes are back in the game! — Scott Artus 💙 (@artuscreative) June 1, 2023

I can’t wait for this to air again. Been to long since Raylan has been on FX @JustifiedFX pic.twitter.com/Hne0pEIeQA — CMac  (@TurtleMac24) May 31, 2023

The return of Justified + a killer Sturgill Simpson track is a winning combination.



Stoked for this! — 🔮 Christopher 🔮 (@LeChristopherAG) May 31, 2023

I have waited a long time for this. I got a long ass marathon to do! pic.twitter.com/Rqej19PxMq — BrotherYoungblood (@Ravenscroft452) May 31, 2023

There is just one drawback.

The biggest issue with the “Justified” revival is that Boyd won’t be in it, unfortunately. Well, he’s not in it as far as anyone knows, and it wouldn’t make much sense for him to return.

The last time “Justified” saw Boyd, he was in prison where he belonged, reminiscing with Raylan for certainly the final time.

“Justified: City Primeval” premieres July 18. (CR: Chuck Hodes/FX)

Fans were given the legendary line, “We dug coal together.” Do I wish Walton Goggins, Hollywood’s most underrated man, would return for the revival?

Without a doubt. I would watch an entire dozen new seasons of Raylan and Boyd together, but that’s just not going to happen.

The story wouldn’t make sense.

However, there’s no need to worry. The revival takes Raylan Givens to Detroit and it’s clear things are going to go off the rails rather quickly.

If there’s one thing fans know about everyone’s favorite U.S. Marshal, he’s never afraid to reach for the gun when things start to go sideways.

Fans are excited for “Justified: City Primeval.” (CR: Chuck Hodes/FX)

The beer will be cold, popcorn hot and the phone will be off July 18. I truly can’t wait, and clearly, I’m not alone.