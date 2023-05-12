New Look At ‘Justified’ Revival Drops, Shocking Ending Teased

Videos by OutKick

“Justified” fans could be in for a huge shock with the revival.

The hit series with Timothy Olyphant as U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens will return this July with “Justified: City Primeval.”

Fans have been desperately waiting for updates and any looks we can get. Entertainment Weekly dropped a lengthy look at the upcoming limited run, and that included several never-before-seen images.

You can take a look at Olyphant ready to, once again, kick some butt below.

What is the plot of the “Justified” revival?

FX describes the limited “Justified” return as the following:

Having left the hollers of Kentucky 15 years ago, Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant) now lives in Miami, a walking anachronism balancing his life as a U.S. Marshal and part-time father of a 15-year-old girl. His hair is grayer, his hat is dirtier, and the road in front of him is suddenly a lot shorter than the road behind. A chance encounter on a desolate Florida highway sends him to Detroit. There he crosses paths with Clement Mansell (Boyd Holbrook), aka The Oklahoma Wildman, a violent, sociopathic desperado who’s already slipped through the fingers of Detroit’s finest once and aims to do so again. Mansell’s lawyer, formidable Motor City native Carolyn Wilder (Aunjanue Ellis), has every intention of representing her client, even as she finds herself caught in between cop and criminal, with her own game afoot as well. These three characters set out on a collision course in classic Elmore Leonard fashion, to see who makes it out of the City Primeval alive.

That alone sounds interesting, but it turns out fans might be in for a very shocking ending. Showrunner Dave Andron teased Raylan might meet a brutal and violent end.

Justified: City Primeval returns this summer. (CR: Chuck Hodes/FX)

Will Raylan die?

“If you’re bringing Raylan back, you put him up against a really, really bad guy who doesn’t have any problem killing people, because Raylan could die. This is a limited [series] and Raylan could very well not make it out of this. Every season we ended the show with ‘You’ll Never Leave Harlan Alive,’ but then he does. Right up until the end of the show, you know Raylan’s not going to die, and obviously he did not at the end. But I think, at this point, all bets are off,” Andron told Entertainment Weekly.

While teasing Raylan meeting a bloody end, which would shock and stun fans, also seemed to indicate the story might not be done just yet.

“We’re dealing with this next chapter of [Raylan’s] life — we did Justified for six or seven years, and that was kind of like Act 1. This is Act 2 of his life, and it’s an existential story,” fellow showrunner Michael Dinner further added.

That definitely seems to indicate the run of “Justified” might not be done just yet.

Olyphant returns for “Justified: City Primeval.”

Obviously, you can’t have “Justified” without Timothy Olyphant. He’s had some great roles over the years, but none as great as Raylan.

He perfectly played the troubled lawman who carried good intentions in his heart, but was more than willing to bend the rules.

As Boyd Crowder, who isn’t expected to appear in the revival, once said. The only thing that separated him and Raylan was the badge. Now, fans will get to see Rylan at an older stage of his career.

The man famous for playing Raylan Givens told Entertainment Weekly, “You’ve got a US Marshal who’s midlife, and through talking to the other Marshals out there, you get a sense of what he’s up against and what’s on his mind — if he’s still in the position he was in when we last saw him, he’s either been passed over, or he just loves it. And he still loves the chase. When guys like that are still hanging around, they start thinking, ‘How’s this going to end? How much longer are you going to keep getting away with this?’ Guys like that have to come to admit the chase allows them to avoid a bunch of other stuff.”

Timothy Olyphant returns as Raylan Givens in “Justified: City Primeval.” (CR: Chuch Hodes/FX)

When will a trailer arrive?

The last thing fans are waiting for is a trailer for “Justified: City Primeval.” With the series premiering in July, there’s little doubt it’s coming soon.

If I had to guess, I’d speculate it will drop at some point in late May or early June. FX will definitely want to stoke excitement at least a few weeks before the first episode drops.

“Justified” returns this summer. (Photo by Anne Cusack/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

More than anything fans are just excited to, once again, see Raylan back on our screens. “Justified” was the best series on TV for its six season run. Now, fans will return to the world we loved years ago. Hopefully, Raylan doesn’t die and there’s a third act on the way. Inject the revival right into our souls!