‘Justified’ Planning For One More Limited Season After Revival Series

Videos by OutKick

“Justified” fans might have more episodes coming after “City Primeval” airs this summer.

The hit FX series returns July 18 with “Justified: City Primeval,” and expectations couldn’t be higher. It’s been eight years since Timothy Olyphant rocked a cowboy hat as U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens.

The original saga was the best show on TV for six seasons. Viewers couldn’t get enough of Raylan doing badass things as he battled bad guys and weighed the demons in himself.

It was great television. Now, it’s time to get back to Raylan’s world next week with “City Primeval.”

“Justified: City Primeval” premieres July 18. (Credit: Chuck Hodes/FX)

“Justified” might return for a third run.

However, there’s a high chance this won’t be the end of the road for “Justified” fans. The New York Times published a lengthy profile Tuesday, and one note stood out above the rest.

The NYT reported the following:

The creators and Olyphant, who is also an executive producer on “City Primeval,” hope to bring back Raylan for at least one more series after this one. But first, they are going to find out if people are still interested in the character or “Justified” without the original show’s evocative backwoods setting and colorful criminals, played by the likes of Walton Goggins and Margo Martindale.

Translation: If “Justified: City Primeval” is a success, then one more limited series will follow. If it’s not, then this will likely be the end of the road.

Timothy Olyphant returns as Raylan Givens in “Justified: City Primeval.” (CR: Chuck Hodes/FX)

“Justified: City Primeval” has a ton of potential.

The good news is the early look I had at the revival was outstanding. It felt like old times watching Raylan be quick on the gun and even quicker with his tonight.

I only had the chance to see the premiere episode of “City Primeval,” but it was more than enough to convince me fans are in for another epic ride.

There’s no doubt in my mind if the threshold for a second limited series is popularity and success among fans with this one, then it’s as good as done.

Fans can’t wait for “Justified: City Primeval.” (CR: Jeff Daly/FX)

“Justified” was amazing for six seasons, and I can’t wait to get back to Raylan’s world with “City Primeval” and any other series that may follow.