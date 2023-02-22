‘Justified’ Revival Release Details Remain Murky

Videos by OutKick

“Justified” fans continue to wait on pins and needles for any updates on the upcoming revival.

The hit series will return for a limited run with “Justified: City Primeval,” and Timothy Olyphant, once again, will rock a cowboy hat as U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens.

The plot of the revival is as follows:

The revival picks up 10 years after the original series ended. Givens has left his hometown behind and now resides in Miami, balancing his life as a U.S. Marshal and part-time father of a 15-year-old girl (played by Olyphant’s real-life daughter, Vivian). But a chance encounter will send Givens to Detroit, where he crosses paths with a violent, sociopathic desperado who’s already slipped through the fingers of Detroit’s finest once and aims to do so again, and his powerful lawyer.

Details remain limited about “Justified” returning.

Other than those details and the fact shooting wrapped awhile back, there’s no details really out there. Well, people hoping the show might return by March or April or in for some disappointment.

The FX series will likely return “at some point in mid-2023,” according to Cinema Blend. That means fans are likely looking at June as the earliest release date.

Mid-2023 could also possibly extend all the way to August in theory. That means we’re not really all that close at all.

For comparison, the initial six seasons generally always aired in the early part of the year. Sometimes as early as January.

Obviously, “Justified: City Primeval” has blown right past that timeline. Seeing as how we don’t even have a trailer, you can probably stop holding out hope the series returns in the coming months. Unfortunately, it just doesn’t appear likely at all.

The good news is that whenever “Justified” does return, it should be epic. The legendary FX series paved the way for other series like “Yellowstone.”

It was all about Raylan Givens wrestling his own demons and confronting the fact he wasn’t so different from Boyd Crowder.

“Justified” fans are waiting for more details about the revival. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/WireImage/Getty Images)

While Walton Goggins is almost certainly not returning for “Justified: City Primeval,” it still should be epic. Make sure to keep checking back for the latest updates as we have them.