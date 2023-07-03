New ‘Justified’ Previews Drop, Promise Fans An Epic Return With Raylan Givens

Videos by OutKick

Several new previews for the “Justified” revival have hit the web, and they’re bound to get fans roaring.

The highly-anticipated revival premieres July 18 on FX. After eight years since the ending of the original saga, fans will get more Raylan Givens in “Justified: City Primeval.”

The legendary FX series returning is a huge win for fans of great entertainment. Timothy Olyphant and everyone else involved with the series has always focused on one thing above all else:

Taking fans an epic journey that thrives in the gray areas.

Now, the show is back in a couple weeks, and it looks like it’s going to be epic.

“Justified: City Primeval” premieres July 18. The original series ended in 2015. (CR: Chuck Hodes/FX)

New “Justified: City Primeval” previews released.

The plot of the revival is described as follows:

Having left the hollers of Kentucky 15 years ago, Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant) now lives in Miami, a walking anachronism balancing his life as a U.S. Marshal and part-time father of a 15-year-old girl. His hair is grayer, his hat is dirtier, and the road in front of him is suddenly a lot shorter than the road behind. A chance encounter on a desolate Florida highway sends him to Detroit. There he crosses paths with Clement Mansell (Boyd Holbrook), aka The Oklahoma Wildman, a violent, sociopathic desperado who’s already slipped through the fingers of Detroit’s finest once and aims to do so again. Mansell’s lawyer, formidable Motor City native Carolyn Wilder (Aunjanue Ellis), has every intention of representing her client, even as she finds herself caught in between cop and criminal, with her own game afoot as well. These three characters set out on a collision course in classic Elmore Leonard fashion, to see who makes it out of the City Primeval alive.

Now, multiple new promos and previews have dropped over the past few days for “Justified: City Primeval,” and I can guarantee you’ll want to see them all if you’re a fan of the show.

Dive in below.

Fans have high expectations.

Who else is fired up right now? If those promos don’t get you fired up, you’re probably not a legit fan of the legendary FX saga.

It’s a bit weird to explain, but I get serious nostalgic vibes seeing Timothy Olyphant, once again, rocking a pistol and cowboy hat as Raylan Givens.

The U.S. Marshal is one of the greatest characters in TV history, and fans get to watch him return July 18.

Fans can’t wait for “Justified: City Primeval” to premiere July 18. CR: Chuck Hodes/FX.

As long as the revival series keeps the same energy and tone as the original, then it’s going to be a massive hit. People are craving great content.

Viewers want entertaining options. That’s why everything Taylor Sheridan touches turns to gold. “Justified” blazed the path for content like “Yellowstone.”

Fans are super excited to see Timothy Olyphant as Raylan Givens in “Justified: City Primeval.” (CR: Chuck Hodes/FX)

Now, we’ll return to Raylan’s world in just a couple weeks. Make sure to check back Tuesday because I have something special for you guys. “Justified” fans are going to love it.