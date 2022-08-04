Texas Freshman Posts Absurd Video In An Attempt To Pick Up Women

Steve Sarkisian might want to think about benching Texas freshman Justice Finkley forever.

The freshman defensive end shared an unbelievably cringe TikTok video about people who have “never messed with a D1 athlete” and how “it’s the ride of your life.”

It might be time to shut down college athletes from accessing the internet until we can figure out what the hell is going on.

What is this dude thinking? Seriously, what could possibly go through a kid’s head to post a video shooting his shot with women in this fashion?

Texas freshman defensive end Justice Finkley films absurd TikTok video. (Credit: Screenshot/TikTok https://www.tiktok.com/@justicefinkley/video/7122645727725096235)

Texas won five games last season. Five! You’d think everyone on the roster would be focused on making sure the team improved in a huge way in 2022.

After all, Steve Sarkisian already secured a commitment from Arch Manning and momentum is high in Austin. The results just aren’t there on the field yet.

Justice Finkley films absurd TikTok video. (Credit: Screenshot/TikTok https://www.tiktok.com/@justicefinkley/video/7122645727725096235)

Instead of Justice Finkley reading the room and understanding this isn’t what fans want to see, he’s trying to gain clout on TikTok.

I can’t imagine what would happen if an Alabama player did this and Nick Saban found out. The player would probably be packing his bags before dinner was served.

Sarkisian better get control of the situation in Austin or the Longhorns are in for another rough season.