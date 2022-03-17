Just In: Packers Send Star WR Davante Adams To The Las Vegas Raiders

The Green Bay Packers caught fans across the NFL by surprise on Thursday after trading lead wideout Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Raiders are in the “final stages” to trade for the five-time Pro Bowler. The team is expected to send a package that includes a first-round pick and also committing toward making Adams “the highest-paid WR in the NFL.”

Rapoport then followed up with the details of Adams’ new deal: a 5-year contract worth $141.25 million.

NFL’s Tom Pelissero added that the Raiders are sending this year’s first-round pick (No. 22) and a second-round pick for the receiver.

The full blockbuster trade:#Packers get

2022 first-round pick

2022 second-round pick#Raiders get

WR Davante Adams — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 18, 2022

Las Vegas was previously mentioned as one of the many AFC West suitors interested in landing the receiver, barring a long-term extension with Green Bay.

Sources: The #Raiders are in the final stages of trading for #Packers star WR Davante Adams, who receives a new contract that makes him the highest paid WR in the NFL. A blockbuster.



Las Vegas sends back a 1st round pick, potentially more picks and a player. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2022

After the Packers and general manager Brian Gutekunst franchise-tagged Adams in early March, the receiver’s vexation went public, quick.

As relayed by OutKick’s Anthony Farris, Adams was not enthused after receiving the tag and stated his lack of interest in playing under the one-year commitment.

According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, Adams was fairly detached from the Packers during negotiations as he “preferred to play elsewhere,” despite Green Bay’s willingness to pay the wideout.

Per a source, the Packers we’re willing to pay Adams equally to what the Raiders are with this new deal but Adams preferred to play elsewhere.



Aaron Rodgers was aware of the developments with Adams as they unfolded in recent days. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) March 17, 2022

Green Bay has been holding out on paying Adams ever since they signed him to a four-year, $58 million deal on December 29, 2017.

Adams has caught for more than 1,300+ receiving yards in three of his last four seasons. Last year, Adams amassed a career-high 129 catches, along with 1,553 receiving yards.

One of the big decisions looming over a potential Adams-Packers extension this offseason was the undetermined commitment by quarterback and reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers signed a four-year extension with the Pack this past week, averaging out to about $50 million a deal and becoming the highest-paid quarterback in NFL history.

With Rodgers’ deal set in Green Bay, the decision to move off of Adams came as a big surprise on Thursday.

OutKick founder Clay Travis looked at the breaking transaction and questioned whether Rodgers’ own job security now hangs in the balance as the Packers potentially retool for the future.

So the Packers signed Aaron Rodgers and then immediately traded Davonta Adams to the Raiders? Wow. Is Rodgers on the trading block now? Seems wild he would commit to Packers without Adams there. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 17, 2022

Stay tuned with OutKick as details emerge on the breaking trade.

Follow along on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela