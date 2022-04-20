Just In: CDC Approves Biden Administration’s Appeal To Bring Back Airline Mask Mandate

The CDC has announced that they will support an appeal to reinstate masks for public transportation — piggybacking off the Biden administration’s recommendation on Tuesday.

The Justice Department announced that it would proceed with its appeal, pending a decision by the CDC to veto a federal judge’s order to remove masks from public transportation.

JUST IN – CDC has requested the Department of Justice to appeal and reinstate the mask mandate on trains and planes. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) April 20, 2022

U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle filed a 59-page ruling to end mask mandates on airline travel and other public transportation, defining the restrictions as an infringement on Americans’ rights.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released their statement Wednesday afternoon:

To protect CDC’s public health authority beyond the ongoing assessment announced last week, CDC has asked DOJ to proceed with an appeal in Health Freedom Defense Fund, Inc., et al., v. Biden, et al. It is CDC’s continuing assessment that at this time an order requiring masking in the indoor transportation corridor remains necessary for the public health. CDC will continue to monitor public health conditions to determine whether such an order remains necessary. CDC believes this is a lawful order, well within CDC’s legal authority to protect public health.

CDC continues to recommend that people wear masks in all indoor public transportation settings. CDC’s number one priority is protecting the public health of our nation. As we have said before, wearing masks is most beneficial in crowded or poorly ventilated locations, such as the transportation corridor. When people wear a well-fitting mask or respirator over their nose and mouth in indoor travel or public transportation settings, they protect themselves, and those around them, including those who are immunocompromised or not yet vaccine-eligible, and help keep travel and public transportation safer for everyone.

Americans reacted positively when they were alerted that masks were no longer required. Still, the Biden administration’s nudging of the CDC may be the catalyst in bringing back the masks.

