Just Bet It And Don’t Watch Jets Vs. Raiders

Jets vs. Raiders, 8:20 ET

You’ve got to be kidding me. Some of these decisions for the schedule are just slaps in the face to the fans of the NFL. This week, Week 10 of the NFL, had a primetime game of Carolina and Chicago on Thursday. The schedule maker had to know both teams would be bad. Tonight, we have a game between the Jets and the Raiders. I suppose they thought that Aaron Rodgers and Jimmy Garoppolo would be slinging it, but that’s not what we get. Please, NFL, please for the love of God, start flexing primetime games each week.

This is the second straight game the Jets get in primetime. Again, they can’t prepare for injury but it is a simple fix. Alright, I’ve ranted enough. Let’s get down to the real reason you are here: sports betting. I am also here for that. That can make any game interesting, and, I suppose you don’t have to watch it even if you bet on it. I backed the Jets last game and it burned me. I thought they would be able to stop Justin Herbert. I was certainly wrong, but I think the foundation of why I chose that route was a good decision. The problem remains this offense. The Jets offense has virtually zero productivity. They were able to put up 31 against a bad Denver team, and even 20 against a good Philadelphia team, but outside of that, they struggle to find consistency. The Chargers are not a good defensive team, but the Jets could only muster six points against that secondary. How can the Jets win? It probably starts with the running game. If the running game takes some pressure off of Zach Wilson to get first downs. The thing is teams are loading the box and making running tough because no one is afraid of Wilson. The goal has to be short plays for the Jets. If they can avoid third-and-long, they should have a chance to keep some sustained drives alive.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 06: Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets reacts during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at MetLife Stadium on November 06, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

Tonight, the Raiders are also a team that struggles to defend, but they have a lot of important pieces listed as questionable. If cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Nate Hobbs are out Wilson might have a chance to sling the ball where it needs to go. Maxx Crosby seems to be the engine that makes the Raiders go. If he is out, I think the defense loses a lot of pressure and loses some of their leadership. I’m assuming all three of them will play, so the defense should be respectable at the very least. The Raiders are going to struggle on offense. Aidan O’Connell is taking the ball for the Raiders after I think every team now believes that Garoppolo is just a good-looking dude who is not an NFL quarterback. He’ll be in the broadcast booth soon. O’Connell led the team to a victory last week against the Giants, but I wouldn’t really say he is the key reason they won. He was 16-for-25 with no touchdowns, but maybe the biggest key was he didn’t turn the ball over either. The running game produced three touchdowns and that was all the Raiders needed. The Jets rush defense will be prepared for the same game plan.

I am expecting the game to be heavy on the run and I also think both teams have terrible offenses and quarterbacks. The total is just 37 which seems really low, but the defenses should have the edge on both sides. I’m taking the under. I just hope this isn’t the one game where both defenses are uninterested and allow the quarterbacks to look like Hall of Famers. That would be much more fun to watch though.

