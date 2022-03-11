Judge to Smollett: ‘You Put The Noose Around Your Own Neck’

Videos by OutKick

Hoax artist and “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett, 39, received his official prison sentence on Thursday: subject to five months in jail for faking a hate crime.

Smollett appeared before a Chicago judge after facing five counts of felony disorderly conduct and being acquitted of a sixth, according to the New York Post.

NOW – Jussie Smollett sentenced to 150 days in jail and 30 months of probation for lying to police and staging hate crime.pic.twitter.com/d2vHelSBoz — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) March 11, 2022

Smollett’s scripted incident occurred on Jan. 29, 2019. He accused two unknown “White” men of putting a noose around his neck, yelling “This is MAGA country” and addressing him with homophobic remarks as the actor allegedly walked to a local Subway at 2 a.m. in the morning.

“You’re misrepresenting me to the jury and to the entire court, and it’s not fair,” Smollett responded after the judge bluntly addressed Smollett’s reach for publicity.

“Without showing the actual Insta stories that I posted, they’re not getting the full story so they don’t understand,” Smollett added.

“They never did get the noose around your neck. So what do you do. You put the noose around your own neck. I repeat, you put the noose around your own neck,” answered the judge.

Judge to Jussie Smollett: "You were actually throwing a national pity party for yourself." pic.twitter.com/jHrG3sTGbd — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) March 11, 2022

Smollett even had his 92-year-old grandmother, Molly, appear before the judge on Thursday, pleading to not send the actor away to jail.

“If you do, send me along with him,” said Mama Smollett, willing to take on a life sentence of up to two years.

Smollett has been ordered to pay restitution and will additionally serve 30 months of probation.

Jussie Smollett's grandmother Molly implores judge to not send her grandson to prison: "If you do, send me along with him, okay?" pic.twitter.com/vvperzyYFU — The Recount (@therecount) March 10, 2022

OutKick founder Clay Travis tweeted out the video of Smollett as he left the courtroom. Smollett threw up a Black Power fist and yelled “I’m innocent, I could’ve said that he was guilty a long time ago.”

Jussie Smollett throws up the black power fist while screaming he isn’t suicidal as he is taken into custody. pic.twitter.com/EtTwQxTMRQ — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 11, 2022

“We are with you, Jussie,” said U.S. President Joe Biden.

What happened today to @JussieSmollett must never be tolerated in this country. We must stand up and demand that we no longer give this hate safe harbor; that homophobia and racism have no place on our streets or in our hearts. We are with you, Jussie. https://t.co/o8ilPu68CM — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 30, 2019

Follow along on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela