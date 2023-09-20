Jury Unable To Reach A Verdict After Jewelry Shop Owner Brutally Beaten On Video

Videos by OutKick

Despite the incident being captured on video, a trial in a robbery case has ended in a hung jury.

In 2022, a 68-year-old Korean-American jewelry store owner, Chang Suh, in Delaware was brutally beaten, pistol-whipped and repeatedly hit in the head with a hammer. The entire incident was captured on security camera footage, showing in graphic detail how dangerous and extreme the attack was.

The shop owner was stomped on and hit in the head with a hammer, suffering injuries so severe that he’s still rehabbing, according to ABC 6 in Philadelphia. On top of the beating, Calvin Ushery, the attacker seen in the video, allegedly stole roughly $100,000 worth of jewelry as well.

It would seem to be a cut and dry case, and yet the trial against Ushery just ended after two days in a hung jury. What now?

Calvin Ushery is pictured on video captured on a security camera during an alleged robbery and beating of an elderly Korean-American store owner in Delaware.

Even Video Isn’t Enough To Hold Criminals Accountable

Thanks to the efforts of progressive activists, crime across the United States has risen dramatically in recent years.

The Philadelphia area has been on the forefront of this disturbing trend, with some local businesses hiring security agents with rifles to protect themselves.

While prosecutors in this case intend to retry it, in blue areas there’s now a concerted effort to minimize crime and punishment, often in the name of “equity.” Even when the victims are themselves minorities.

Far left extremists in Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco and elsewhere have committed to lax enforcement of existing laws in order to advance the cause of special interest groups at the cost of public safety. And criminals far too often now feel emboldened, knowing there’s little chance of serious punishment.

But hey, at least Ushery was wearing a mask. As we know, wearing masks makes you a kind, selfless person who cares about the health and well-being of others.