Ambidextrous College Pitcher Pumps 90mph+ From Both Sides Of The Mound In Dazzling First Start With Seven Strikeouts

Jurrangelo Cijntje made his first collegiate start against the University of Louisiana Monroe on Wednesday night and dominated from both sides of the mound. No, seriously.

Mississippi State‘s true freshman pitcher is ambidextrous. He throws as both a righty and lefty.

Cijntje, who was drafted by the Brewers as an 18th-round pick last year, chose not to sign with Milwaukee. Instead, he decided to mow down college bats like he did on Wednesday.

Although he is a natural lefty, Cijntje is actually better from the right side. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound switch-pitcher pumps 92 from the left and 97 from the right.

Cijntje made his first college appearance in relief against the Virginia Military Institute on Sunday, but slept funny on his left side and threw only with his right. He allowed two hits and no runs in one inning.

Jurrangelo Cijntje was fully unleashed in his first start on Wednesday!

97 MPH from the right 🔥

Mississippi State’s true freshman enigma allowed just one hit, one hit batter and one walk with seven strikeouts over four scoreless innings. The Bulldogs went on to dominate the Warhawks 14-3 and Cijntje picked up his second win of the young season.

Cijntje is a unicorn and catcher Ross Highfill called the switch-pitching prowess “the coolest thing.” It is pretty mesmerizing to watch him throw from both sides!

Although Cijntje is able to seamlessly transition between his right and left arm, he must pick a side before each at-bat and stick with that side throughout the entire at-bat. Either way, the Florida-native is going to toe the rubber and leave hitters dazzled.

Because Cijntje chose to enroll at MSU, he will not be draft-eligible again until after his junior season. By then, he could either have blossomed into a legitimate two-way pitching prospect like Pat Venditte, or other teams could have him figured out.

It certainly feels like it will end up being the former. Where many ambidextrous pitchers don’t have legitimate stuff from both sides, Cijntje does. Be sure to enjoy him while he’s playing!