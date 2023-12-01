Actress Says Terrorist Supporters With They/Them Pronouns Would Be Beheaded In Islamic Countries

Videos by OutKick

Actress Julianna Margulies went scorched-earth on idiots on college campuses supporting Hamas and terrorists.

Margulies, who is Jewish, has been a very strong voice against hate and anti-Semitism following the October 7th terrorist attack that left roughly 1,200 dead and hundreds kidnapped in Israel.

Now, she’s escalating her torching of morons in America, especially students, who seem to side with Hamas over the civilized world. As hard as it is to believe, there are plenty of examples of college students openly supporting the terrorists who raped, murdered, tortured and kidnapped innocent people, including dozens of Americans.

Margulies has had enough, and doesn’t care who knows it.

Julianna Margulies gives pro-Hamas people a reality check.

“It’s those kids who are spewing antisemitic hate that have no idea if they stepped foot in an Islamic country, these people who want us to call them ‘they/them’ or whatever they want us to call them, which I have respectfully really made a point of doing. Like be whoever you want to be. It’s those people that will be the first people beheaded, and their heads played with as a soccer ball, like a soccer ball on the field. And that’s who they’re supporting? Terrorists who don’t want women to have their rights, don’t want LGB- LGBTQ people get executed bar none… and this is who you’re supporting,” Margulies said on the “Back Room” podcast, according to Fox News.

The popular actress added, “It is so insane to me that it is laughable if it wasn’t so sad.”

Margulies also urged professors and leaders on campuses to gather up students and educate on the facts of what is happening and the reality of terrorism.

She explained, “Where are the professors calling all of these students into the auditorium and saying ‘Hold on a minute. Guys, do you understand what a terrorism organization is about? Learn what you are supporting.’ There are Muslims, Christians, Catholics, Buddhists, and Jews that are being held hostage, and you’re ripping down posters? Why? What is that going to do? What are you actually trying to say?”

Margulies is absolutely correct.

I can’t believe I have to say it, but there’s no excuse for supporting terrorism. People pretend to be faux intellectuals and behave like they have enlightened understanding the rest of us don’t.

The pro-bin Laden videos are a great example. Idiots praised Usama bin Laden as a genius because he criticized American foreign policy. He wasn’t a genius. He was a thug who got his face split open like a coconut while hiding like a coward.

I wonder if all the young women praising him are aware of his views on women and how they should simply serve men for their entire lives. Not very woke and progressive, now is it?

Gays aren’t tolerated in Islamic countries or Gaza, gender fluid people would be killed without a second thought, transgender people don’t exist and are quickly killed if they try to claim to be, any dissent is crushed with extreme violence, human rights don’t exists and some Islamic areas – like Gaza -are literally ruled by terrorists. You have to be a grade-A moron to support people who kill anyone they don’t like or agree with.

Credit to Julianna Margulies for speaking out and being a strong voice against terrorism and hate. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com. Something tells me most of you likely agree with me!