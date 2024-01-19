Alabama Roster Continues To Bleed Talent As Top QB Prospect Julian Sayin Reportedly Heads To Portal

Videos by OutKick

Alabama’s roster continues to bleed, and the Crimson Tide’s top QB prospect – Julian Sayin – reportedly is gone.

The program in Tuscaloosa has been slashed apart with transfers since Nick Saban decided to retire, including former five star safety recruit and current college star Caleb Downs.

Well, when it rains, it pours for the Crimson Tide, and fans better be ready to swallow the pill that is Sayin leaving.

The five star QB recruit in the 2024 class, who enrolled early, will transfer with the process beginning Friday, according to Pete Thamel. It’s a massive blow to Kalen DeBoer’s roster moving forward.

Sources: Alabama freshman quarterback Julian Sayin, the top-ranked quarterback in the class of 2024, intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Sayin is expected to initiate the transfer process on Friday, per sources. pic.twitter.com/TVpwQth7ic — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 19, 2024

Top Alabama QB prospect Julian Sayin transferring out of Tuscaloosa.

This is a massive blow for the Alabama Crimson Tide, and there’s absolutely no way to sugarcoat it. Sayin leaving means the team’s future at QB is literally walking out the door shortly after enrolling.

Sayin was the fifth-ranked recruit in the 247Sports composite rankings and the top QB in the country. He chose the Crimson Tide over offers from Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, USC and other major P5 programs.

Every team with a pulse and deep NIL pockets wanted to take a run at Julian Sayin and he landed in Tuscaloosa.

Alabama fans were unbelievably pumped when he committed and for good reason. The young man has the potential to play on Sundays, and it’s always a great day whenever your program lands the top-ranked QB.

Unfortunately, the program in Tuscaloosa is on fire when it comes to roster management since Saban retired. Downs is gone, Kadyn Proctor is gone, Isaiah Bond has left, Roydell Williams is out the door and a total of more than a dozen players have entered the portal.

Is Alabama in huge trouble after Nick Saban decided to retire? Top QB recruit Julian Sayin is leaving. (Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

Alabama might remain incredibly competitive, but the Crimson Tide are starting to understand the reality for the rest of college football. Saban was clearly the glue holding the team together. Now that he’s gone, it’s a new era and Julian Sayin making a run for it is the clearest sign yet there’s major problems underway. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.