Ohio State WR Scores Multiple Touchdowns In Scrimmage After Dislocating Shoulder

Ohio State receiver Julian Fleming has that dog in him.
Last season, the junior receiver hauled in 12 catches for 86 yards and a touchdown. This season, he hopes to play a much bigger role in the passing game, and there’s no doubt he’s tough enough to be on the field.
Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day revealed Fleming dislocated his shoulder during the team’s Saturday scrimmage, but that didn’t knock him out of the action.
He popped it back in himself and proceeded to score two touchdowns.
You know you’re one tough son of a gun whenever you dislocate your shoulder and just pop it back in yourself like nothing even happened at all.
Most people would be in serious pain and likely headed to the emergency room if they suffered a dislocated shoulder.
Not, Fleming. He just popped it right back in and then really took the story to the next level by scoring two touchdowns in the team’s scrimmage.
If that’s not epic, I don’t know what is.
Julian Fleming is definitely going to have to fight for balls in the passing game this season with OSU loaded with talent, but there’s not a coach in America who wouldn’t want a guy as tough as him on the roster.