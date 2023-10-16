Julian Edleman Shares Hilarious Story About Kyle Shanahan

Videos by OutKick

Julian Edleman provided the most hysterical story of the 2023 season on Sunday’s “NFL on Fox” pregame broadcast.

The former New England Patriots wide receiver discussed why San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan has gained his respect the most out of all NFL skippers. It started innocent enough, with Edleman saying that Shanahan’s passion for the sport is so evident.

“He was born into this, to be a coach,” Edelman said. “He loves football, that’s what makes him great.”

Edelman then provided a personal anecdote of Shanahan to illustrate his point. That’s when things took an unexpected – yet completely hilarious – turn.

Julian Edleman’s Story About Kyle Shanahan Is One Of The Funniest You’ll Hear

The wideout explained that his encounter with the 49ers coach came in the bathroom during Super Bowl LII. Edelman attended the game between the Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles, but couldn’t play because of a torn ACL.

Shanahan crossed paths with Edleman and struck up a conversation about a route he ran in Super Bowl LI. However, the talk happened while Edleman was in a precarious situation.

“I’m sitting there in the bathroom at the Super Bowl, and this guy starts talking to me about a whip route that I ran in the Super Bowl the year before,” Edelman said. “I’m like, what is this guy doing? I’m full out and everything. What are we doing here? So I go to wash my hands, the guy comes up to me and goes, ‘You don’t know who I am.'”

The conversation sent everyone into a laughing fit, and invited a host of jokes from everyone. Charles Woodson provided the perfect ending to the great conversation: “The moral of the story: wash your hands.”

Just trust us, you're going to want to hear this story about @Edelman11 and Kyle Shanahan 😂 pic.twitter.com/gY58kE74ej — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 15, 2023

Shanahan certainly is one of the best coaches in the game, and his San Francisco squad is one of the best in the league – despite a loss to the Browns yesterday. But after that story, I’m pretty sure the first thing we think of when we hear Kyle Shanahan is an awkward conversation with a Patriots legend.