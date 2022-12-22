Julian Edelman Rips Mac Jones And The ‘Pissy Faces’ He Makes Following Missed Tackle On Chandler Jones

Julian Edelman isn’t a fan of Mac Jones’ face or the quarterback’s inability to tackle opponents who are much heavier, stronger, and faster than he is.

The New England Patriots’ legend sat down with ‘Inside The NFL‘ and reflected on his former team’s incredibly embarrassing loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

Jakobi Meyers’ lateral was one of the dumbest plays in the history of sports so naturally, Edelman was upset about New England’s loss. He wasn’t just angry about the situation as a whole, however, he took direct aim at Jones.

“The season’s on the line. You gotta trip him,” Edelman said referencing Jones’ missed tackle on Chandler Jones, who scored the winning touchdown for the Raiders.

Brandon Marshall, a fellow panelist on the show, quickly made the point that Mac Jones never practices tackling. He failed to mention that Chandler Jones is faster and over 40 pounds heavier than the Pats’ QB, but that’s worth noting here too.

This is when Edelman elected to take a bit of a personal shot at Jones, specifically his face.

“He also doesn’t practice the antics after plays and waving off coaches and all these little pissy faces and stuff. Like he doesn’t practice that, and he does it,” Edelman said. “Why can’t you make the tackle? It’s bad.”

It seems like we can officially put Julian Edelman’s name on the list ‘People Who Don’t Like Mac Jones.’

The three-time Super Bowl champ witnessed the Patriots’ utterly insane loss to the Raiders in person and it’s clear that he still has a very bad taste in his mouth.