Julia Rose Strikes Again, Gets Dwight Howard To Reveal He’s Had Sex In Superman Cape

It’s official, Instagram model Julia Rose is now the Mike Wallace of the Internet generation.

During this week’s episode of “BS w/ Jake Paul,” Rose, who’s been dating Paul for a few years, asked NBA legend Dwight Howard if he’s ever had sex while wearing his famous dunk contest Superman cape prop that made its debut at the 2008 NBA All-Star Game.

Howard, who clearly didn’t know the question was coming, laughed and nodded, confirming that the double-double machine has spiced it up the sack for the ladies multiple times.

“He did!!” Jake Paul said. “Dwight Howard had sex in the cape!”

Paul then dropped a “bro” and quickly realized he has a budding Mike Wallace on his hands. His girlfriend just might be the best interviewer on the planet.

“That’s twice in a row,” Paul added, which is a reference to Julia Rose making headlines last week by asking Stephen A. Smith about his sex life.

“Do you…” Rose started pausing for dramatic effect during last week’s episode. “Stephen A… eat ass?”

“No,” Smith fired back. “That’s a God’s honest answer, never. I don’t have to.”

But this is where there’s a clear separation between good hosts and absolute bulldog interviewers.

“Have you gotten your ass eaten?” Rose asked.

“That’s private,” Screamin’ A. replied to the delight of the production crew.

Julia Rose to CNN?

Let’s face it, Julia Rose could be snapped up at any minute to host a late-night cable TV show. Is it possible CNN hires Julia Rose to take Don Lemon’s seat? Is that too far-fetched?

You can see it on Jake Paul’s face. He clearly senses Julia could be the most sought-after free-agent interviewer on the planet.

This isn’t even the first time Julia has made headlines on this show. Back in August, she revealed that an NFL player — Deebo Samuel is the suspect — had been sliding into her DMs.

If Julia Rose can get this type of information out of Dwight Howard, just think of the headlines she would make by interviewing world leaders at 10 EST on CNN.

As for Howard’s cape, it’s been retired from sex. It’s now housed inside a plaque.