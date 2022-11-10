Julia Fox Makes Blunt Comments About Her Sex Life

Julia Fox doesn’t sound very interested in having much sex these days.

The actress and model famous for dating Kanye West sat down with Emily Ratajkowski for a talk about sex, and her comments were pretty straightforward. She doesn’t feel like she gets much out of it.

“Sex for me always has been one-sided but I think that’s all women can say that. So it’s like, if I don’t really need anything from you, I don’t see the point,” she said. “I’m really desensitized to sex, too. Like it just, it’s not thrilling for me,” the “Uncut Gems” actress explained, according to Yahoo!.

Claiming she doesn’t find the activity thrilling was hardly the only comment made by Julia Fox on the subject. She further dived into how she feels no attachment to sex, and some of it might be related to her days as a dominatrix.

“It’s tough because yeah I’m OK, you know? But there’s been a lot of damage done. I pretty much, in my teens, learned that I was a commodity and that I can get money or resources from men, so then it just became this game of, OK, how do I become more desirable so I could get more money and I could be like that b*tch,” Fox further explained to Ratajkowski.

Fox continued on with how her experiences shaped her and explained, “It’s still them giving me the power. It’s not my own power, you know? So it’s a humiliating kind of position to be in or humbling, rather. Especially when you’re not in it anymore and you look back and you’re like, ‘Oh my god, I can’t believe…'”

